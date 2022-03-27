Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour: Dropping gossip about potential Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks

Joe Frost joined Chris Pugh to talk about rumors about Baker Mayfield to the Steelers and which college quarterbacks the team has an eye on going into the NFL Draft. Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour.

The Baker Chatter

Courting College Quarterbacks

Chris, Paul and Joe walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

BAD Language: Curb Your Steelers’ Pessimism

Opinions are like tongues, everybody has one. Well, except for my friend Brad who lost his on a frozen flagpole back in 1982. Anyhoo, some opinions are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided on Sundays to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about fans curbing their pessimism.

News and Notes

Stop thinking that the black and gold sky is falling

