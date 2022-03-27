Steelers reportedly keeping their options open at safety, not just Mathieu and Edmunds

There is no secret the Pittsburgh Steelers are far from finished in free agency. There are positions which still need addressed, and none loom larger than the strong safety position.

A job which was filled by Terrell Edmunds the past four seasons, the team now is switching gears and seeing if there are other options out there who might be an upgrade at the position.

While Edmunds remains a free agent on the open market, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler suggests the Steelers are keeping their options open at the position. And when he references options, they aren’t just Tyrann Mathieu, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Edmunds.

Here is what Fowler had to say:

After an uncharacteristically active free agency in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are still on the lookout for safety help. Yes, we hear the chatter about Tyrann Mathieu, who plays with the kind of edge that would seamlessly fit in Pittsburgh. But I’m not sure how real that actually is. We know Pittsburgh also is monitoring Terrell Edmunds, a four-year starter with the Steelers who has yet to sign anywhere. A reunion is not off the table. And a wild-card option is free safety Damontae Kazee, who played for Dallas last season. He is known as a ball hawk who can play multiple spots. The Steelers have him on their radar.

Kazee being listed as a potential option is a new name to consider, and his versatility does certainly make him a viable option of the team either fails to sign, or chooses not, to sign either Mathieu or Edmunds.

Either way, the team’s options at the position are drying up fast, and one would believe the team is wanting to move and find their next strong safety well before the 2022 NFL Draft so they can solidify the roster and take a genuine best player available approach to the three day selection process.

