Steelers to sign former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base is awaiting the team signing a strong safety with every waking minute. Whether that name be Tyrann Mathieu or Terrell Edmunds, filling this void is certainly a must before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Well, the wait on a strong safety continues, but the Steelers did add a member to their defense in linebacker Genard Avery, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles.

This per Adam Caplan:

Former #Eagles LB Genard Avery is expected to sign with the #Steelers on a one-year deal, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 28, 2022

Ray Fittipaldo, Steelers beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, also confirms this report of the team signing Avery to a one-year contract.

Source confirms @caplannfl report of LB Genard Avery agreeing to a one year deal with the Steelers. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 28, 2022

For those who want a little background information on Avery, he attended the University of Memphis, and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his second season, Avery was traded from the Browns to the Philadelphia Eagles. In five seasons, Avery has started 17 of the 53 games in which he appeared. Avery has a total of 101 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his five seasons.

