Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Draft Fix: Filling Needs through the Draft

Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they familiarize Steeler Nation with who to know when it comes to the future rookie class of the Men of Steel and the rest of the National football League. This week the duo talks about filling needs through the draft.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Filling Needs through the Draft

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: Obviously, nobody has a clue who the Steelers covet

We’ve heard it the entire off-season from the experts. The Steelers are definitely going to go after Tyrann Matthieu, The Steelers are going to take Tyler Linderbaum if he drops. The Steelers are going to trade for Aaron Rodgers. Yet, all of those theories have been debunked. Is it time for everybody to admit that only the top brass in the Steel City War Room knows what they are really doing? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White in discussing this as the hangover from the regular season shifts into the organizational build to the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

What do the Steelers want?

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Is Steeler Nation ready to take one on the chin?

Despite Ben Roethlisberger’s departure, fans and media have been optimistic when it comes to the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers. But sometimes optimism is blind? Are fans prepared for rough days possibly? Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel. This week, Geoffrey’s focus turns back to the defensive side of the ball, namely the secondary and the passing defense. It’s film study in audio form.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Are dark days ahead?

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE