Needing help getting caught up on all of the Steelers potential 2022 NFL Draft picks

I’m sorry for broaching this subject with you, the average Steelers fan, because if there’s one thing that’s made clear to me each and every offseason, it’s this: You hate talking about the annual NFL Draft.

But I can’t help it. It’s part of my job as a member of the pretend media to cover the NFL Draft and speculate on who the Steelers might select. I normally wait until about now, a month before the event, to start paying attention to all of the prospects—including big boards and mock drafts—but this season, with the Steelers in search of their next franchise quarterback in light of Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in January, I started doing research on potential draft picks way earlier than I normally would.

Unfortunately, my research has not strayed much beyond the quarterback position.

In fact, below is my latest Defeo Diary Steelers Big Draft Board:

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Sam Howell, QB, UNC Carson Strong, QB, Nevada Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan Bailey Zappe, QB, WKU Zack Coan, QB, Notre Dame Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia, Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

That’s all I have so far for my big board, which has skewed all of my mock drafts, including Defeo Diary Steelers Mock Draft 222.0:

Round 1: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Round 2: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Round 3: Sam Howell, QB, UNC

Round 4: Bailey Zappe, QB, WKU

I could go on, but I believe I’ve made my point.

This is where your assistance would be greatly appreciated. Again, I realize it’s a difficult thing to ask you, the average Steelers fan, to give your opinions on the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft and which direction the team will and should go. However, I just can’t seem to focus on anything but accuracy, height, mobility, Liberty University, raw potential, Coach Tomlin’s dinner guests, and small hands—carnies, circus folk, nomads, ya know? Smell like cabbage.

Are there any players besides quarterbacks, Jordan Davis, and Tyler Linderbaum Pittsburgh should be focusing on?

What about wide-receiver, a position that’s been depleted after the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and even Ray-Ray McCloud? Are there any first-round caliber wide-outs who could fall to the Steelers at pick number 20?

How about safety or cornerback?

What about offensive tackles, tight ends or defensive linemen not named Jordan Davis?

I’ve only got a month to go before the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m.

After that, the Steelers will likely only have about two hours to prepare for all possible scenarios once their turn on the clock commences at 20.

I need to have all of my extensive research done by then. In addition to that, I’ll likely have to do a live mock draft on the Steelers Hangover, my weekly podcast with Bryan Anthony Davis and Shannon White, and I don’t want to look foolish in the company of those two titans.

And then there’s the live chat, as well as the comment sections on YouTube and Facebook.

Yikes.

Seriously, you have to help you out here. If you can find it in your heart to give me opinions on draft prospects as a means to help me expand my knowledge—even though I know you hate sharing those opinions and even creating your own mock drafts—I would greatly appreciate it!

From one Steelers fan to another, you’d really be doing me a solid.