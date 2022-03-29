Without Tomlin, Steelers well represented at North Carolina pro day

The 2022 NFL Draft is just a month away, and all 32 NFL teams are scrambling to get things in order before the big event. Draft boards, pro days, medical reviews and more are taking place every day to try and narrow the team’s focus on players who might be available when it is their turn to make a selection.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, the team has been doing plenty of work looking at potential quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class.

In case you forgot, this was their schedule a week ago:

Monday: University of Pittsburgh pro day (Kenny Pickett)

Tuesday: Liberty pro day (Malik Willis)

Wednesday: Ole Miss pro day (Matt Corral)

Thursday: Cincinnati pro day (Desmond Ridder)

This week the evaluation process continued in Chapel Hill for the University of North Carolina pro day. With Mike Tomlin stuck in Florida for the annual NFL league meetings, which he isn’t happy about, Kevin Colbert and staff were in attendance to watch Sam Howell throw.

According to Jim Nagy, who organizes the Senior Bowl, the Steelers had at least Colbert and Brandon Hunt in attendance to watch Howell perform.

List of NFL executives at UNC pro-day to see QB Sam Howell include: Kevin Colbert & Brandon Hunt (Steelers), Jeff Ireland (Saints), Chris Spielman (Lions), Pat Stewart (Panthers), Marty Hurney (Commanders), and Tim McDonnell (Giants). https://t.co/q7wzwhmrwy — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 28, 2022

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, both Matt Canada and Mike Sullivan were on-hand to watch Howell up-close-and-personl.

All 32 teams on hand at UNC today for Sam Howell’s pro day. Among teams with OCs/QB coaches: #Commanders, #Giants, #Steelers, #Eagles, #Titans, #Seahawks. League meeting kept many HCs/GMs away. Howell might throw again next week for teams. pic.twitter.com/1U22ewacVC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2022

A note from Nagy above which might get overlooked is how North Carolina realized their pro day conflicted with many coaches, general managers and front office staff from attending the workout. The university has decided to have a second throwing day for Howell, which the day/time of this session hasn’t been released just yet.

Wanting to see what Howell brought to his workout Monday? He was showing off his arm throwing to the likes of former Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer:

So, what’s next for the Steelers on the pro day circuit? The big pro day this week is the University of Alabama to see plenty of prospects who will be going on Day 1 and 2 of the three day selection process.

What do you think of Howell as a prospective quarterback? Is he worth the selection? If so, in what round? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.