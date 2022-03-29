5 positions which need more depth for the 2022 Steelers

The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers roster is starting to come together. Sure, the 2022 NFL Draft will see a number of new faces added to the fold, but as far as veterans go the team is pretty locked up. Nonetheless, the Steelers shouldn’t be happy with some of the depth they have on the roster. The Steelers don't necessarily have to spend big money at these positions, or even anything more than a draft pick, but these areas must be addressed. Taking inspiration from the Steelers signing of Genard Avery, below are the positions which now most need more depth.

5. Defensive Line

A ton of this hinges on the availability of Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu. They are still the Steelers’ best options as starters on the roster. If they are not able to play then the backups instantly get thrust into starting roles when they are much better suited at playing situational football, we learned this last year. Sure, Having Montravius Adams, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Carlos Davis as backup options are fine, but they still aren't capable of playing big time snaps. The Steelers need another option here and they could even do so in the draft.

4. Defensive Back

This positions is a bit trickier because the Steelers simply don't even have a starting caliber safety on its roster. They will make a move at some point, but even then they don't really have a great back up option behind Minkah Fitzpatrick, or whoever the next safety will be. On top of that, I still think the Steelers need to upgrade their corner position and add depth. An upgrade at nickel would be nice, but more than that a backup option period would be wonderful. If the Steelers suffer an injury at corner they would be in dire straits. This is another position they should draft though.

3. Running Back

This may be the least likely to happen, but the Steelers need someone better to sit behind Najee Harris. They need someone that can start a game or two and the offense wouldn't crumble. They also need someone that can provide a spark for a few plays at a time. Just get Najee a break and don't be reliant on a running back’s health to have a decent offense.

2. Offensive Line

The Steelers offensive line was by far the biggest question mark heading into this offseason. Following the additions of Mason Cole, James Daniels, and the re-signing of Chuks Okorafor, the unit is in a better place. But it can still be better. The Steelers top swing tackle is still Joe Haeg, who was fine in 2021 but can certainly be upgraded on, and both Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. could use someone pushing them on the outside. As for the interior, I imagine Kendrick Green becomes the middle three backup in the B.J. Finney role. But the Steelers should never be content with what they have.

1. Receiver

Was there ever any doubt? The Steelers don’t even have enough receivers to field a four man group, and the backups are players who should really be practice squad guys. The Steelers still need to bring in 2-3 more receivers, in my opinion. They are not in a position to head into the 2022 season with this position group the way it is. Work must be done at receiver, and they really should start to add bodies as soon as possible.

But what do you think? What positions are in biggest need of depth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.