Should the Steelers draft an interior offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With each Big Board article this spring, the BTSC Big Board crew will be publishing a second article complementary to that respective portion of the big board. This week, we are going over the interior offensive line and whether or not the Steelers will want to draft that position in April.

If you have thoughts as to whether or not the Steelers should draft an interior offensive lineman, let us know in the comment section below. Let’s see what our resident draft analysts have to say.

Ryland B.: This seems to be a fairly obvious “yes,” although I suppose this could be a position the team would rather pursue in free agency. I see the interior offensive line similarly to how I see quarterback — even if the Steelers have the patience to give the current depth chart another chance at starting, it would be completely irresponsible to not bring in some quality competition.

Tyler Linderbaum would be hard to pass up if he’s available at the Steelers’ first round pick, especially if the top quarterbacks and corners are already off the board. I understand the concerns regarding his size, but I strongly suspect that Kendrick Green’s poor performance last season as a smaller center magnified what isn’t really a massive red flag in Linderbaum’s scouting profile. Of course Linderbaum isn’t a completely safe pick — no one is — but he’s shown more than enough to warrant a first round pick and would be a surefire upgrade over Kendrick Green his rookie year.

There’s also some prospects at both center and guard I’d be happy with in the middle rounds, particularly Sean Rhyan, Thayer Munford, and Ed Ingram. There’s some interesting free agents who could be available at these positions as well.

Currently, not one of the Steelers current interior offensive linemen, including Kevin Dotson, instill a ton of confidence as starters in 2022. In the end it doesn’t really matter whether it’s through the draft or free agency, but I’d like to see the Steelers bring in at least two or so quality interior offensive linemen this season to compete for starting spots.

Andrew Wilbar: At this point, I believe the answer is not yes or no. It is “how many?”. I am a big proponent of grabbing either Lecitus Smith on day two or Tyrese Robinson on day three. Both would be tremendous schematic fits, and neither would cost as much as Zion Johnson, who would likely be a late first or early second round target. At center, I would prefer signing Mason Cole or Brian Allen in free agency to solidify the position rather than drafting one, because the center class overall is incredibly weak after Tyler Linderbaum, who will most likely be gone before the Steelers pick at 20. But to answer the question, yes, the Steelers must draft some sort of interior lineman.

Pittsblitz56 - Despite how the majority of the fan base feels about the first year Center, I do not expect the Steelers to give up on Kendrick Green. It’s just not how they operate. I do believe they will add some talent on the inside to help bring the young man around. There is some talent in this year’s draft but I think a veteran would bring more to the table in this instance. Now if an Ikem Ekwonu OT/G from NC State would happen to fall to the Steelers pick at 20 I would not hesitate. I would even consider trading up to around 15 if he fell that far.

