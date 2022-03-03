Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: Can the Steelers grab another catch this off-season?

The Steelers landed quite a prize by hiring Brian Flores a couple of weeks back. Now they need to add a perfect puzzle piece of a player at wide receiver through free agency. Can they reel-in another catch during the off-season? Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Potential free agent acquisitions at the wide receiver (WR) position

A few key NFL dates

Thoughts on Daniel Jeramiah’s top 50 list and how this might affect the Steelers

Draft prospect WR rankings and what this might mean for the Steelers, including closer looks at Christian Watson, Wan’Dale Robinson and Tre Turner

The Steelers Curtain Call: Could the “Tide” roll-in to Pittsburgh again in 2022?

It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Mike and Geoff welcome Patrick Dowd, from Touchdown Alabama to break down Evan Neal, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Christian Harris, John Metchie, OL Evan Neal, Jameson Williams and other members of the Crimson Tide preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

News and Notes

University of Alabama players that could advance to the pros as a Steeler

Special Guest: Patrick Dowd, Touchdown Alabama

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Can the Steelers ‘Moneyball’ their positional spending to a championship?

Moneyball is a strategy that recognizes the actual value you want and identifying market inefficiencies for that value. That is a strategy that has worked in baseball and other sports. It seems like a course of action that the Steelers could employ leading up to the 2022 season. Can the Steelers ‘Moneyball’ their positional spending to a championship? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers Stat Geek:

and more geeky numbers!

