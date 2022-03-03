Steelers doing their diligence at the NFL Scouting Combine with pass catchers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team who is known for their ability to draft pass catchers, mainly wide receivers. Once considered a wide receiver factory, the Steelers find themselves with a pretty bare cupboard heading into the 2022 season.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud all set to hit free agency as of March 16th, it leaves the organization with just Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool as the lone receivers with any significant amount of playing time remaining.

Let’s say the Steelers retain one of their free agent receivers, which one is up for debate, there is a high likelihood the team adds to the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. So far, at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the team has been doing plenty of work interviewing pass catchers, both receivers and tight ends.

Before going any further, it should be noted how every NFL organization conducts a ridiculous number of interviews throughout the week. But that doesn’t mean we can’t both report what we know, and how it could still mean something.

If a player met with the Steelers at the Senior Bowl, the Combine and the team’s front office brass, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert, are in attendance at the school’s Pro Day...that is a crystal clear indication of the team’s genuine interest in the player.

Let’s take a look at who the team has met with thus far...

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

David Bell, WR, Purdue

There are plenty of big-name receivers in the above list, and all could add a new dimension to the Steelers’ passing attack for years to come.

Steelers meeting with a ton of receivers here at the Combine.



- Garrett Wilson

- George Pickens

- Jahan Dotson

- David Bell

- Skyy Moore



Showing lots of interest in these guys. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 2, 2022

Danny Gray, WR, SMU

This wouldn’t be the first receiver the Steelers have been watching from SMU, and Gray could be a welcome addition to the receiving corps.

SMU WR Danny Gray told me that he’s met with a couple coaches of the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 2, 2022

Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

For Ezukanma, the Texas Tech Raider, the 6’3” receiver would be a large target for the Steelers on the outside of the offense.

WR Erik Ezukanma confirms he met informally with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Said that like his game and what he brings to the table as a prospe t and looks up to Chase Claypool as a player. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 2, 2022

Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State

Tight End isn’t necessarily high on the team’s draft needs, but adding to the group after taking Pat Freiermuth in 2021 could make for a new dynamic in the Steelers’ offense.

Iowa State TE Chase Allen confirms he spoke with the Steelers yesterday evening. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 2, 2022

Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Again, tight end isn’t high on the team’s needs list, but as late round selection the team could want to add more talent to the depth chart.

Nevada TE Cole Turner told me that he’s met with the Steelers. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 2, 2022

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the new league year, the rest of the combine and the 2022 NFL Draft.