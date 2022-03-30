Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The Live Mike: Rebuilding the receiver room

JuJu Smith-Schuster is in Kansas City preparing for a dance-off with Jackson Mahomes, Ray-Ray McCloud is riding cable cars in San Francisco and James Washington is back in his home state of Texas balling with the boys. With only a few holdovers, nobody would be shocked to see tumbleweeds rolling around in the Steelers receiving room. How should the rebuild go? Join Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2022 offseason and beyond. This week BTSC’s Deputy Editor previews free agency for the Pittsburgh franchise.

Check out the rundown of the show:

How to replenish the Steelers stable of receivers

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: Where are the Steelers in the most need of an upgrade?

It’s time to discuss where the Steelers should improve with their starters since Kevin Colbert said they had 24 of the 25. Join Dave and Rich Schofield in looking at that is a philosophy for the end of free agency and the upcoming draft. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Where are the Steelers in the most need of an upgrade?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: The approach is almost as important as the selection in the NFL Draft

So many Steelers fans are gripping over who is going to be the next first-round selection of the team. But are we all overlooking that the approach is almost as important as the selection in the NFL Draft? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

How the pie is made is most important

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

