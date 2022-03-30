The best of what’s left in free agency at positions of need for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are far from a finished product, from a roster construction perspective, and the team is likely to continue to be active in free agency prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.
Not every position is still deemed a position of need for the Steelers, so it is important to take a look at the best of what’s left in free agency at those key positions. Below you will see some, not all, of the available free agents who remain on the open market as of this article being published. Obviously, as players are signed this list will change.
For a complete list of all available free agents, by position, check out Spotrac by clicking HERE. Otherwise, let’s get to the lists...
Quarterback
The Steelers could draft a quarterback, but if they don’t they will likely be adding another arm for their offseason workouts. This could come via free agency, so here are some names of quarterbacks who are still on the market.
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Cam Newton
Blaine Gabbert
A.J. McCarron
Geno Smith
Joshua Dobbs
Mike Glennon
Safety
This is the position everyone is watching closely, and there is quite the precipitous drop off after the top few names on this list. It is assumed the Steelers will eventually make a move at safety, even if it is re-signing Terrell Edmunds. But if they don’t, here are some names who they could sign.
Tyrann Mathieu
Landon Collins
Terrell Edmunds
Rodney McLeod
Damontae Kazee
Marcell Harris
Charles Washington
Kareem Jackson
Keanu Neal
Deshazor Everett
Tavon Wilson
Matthias Farley
Andrew Sendejo
Jeff Heath
Dean Marlowe
Wide Receiver
The Steelers need to add to the receiver position in a multitude of ways, likely both in the draft and in free agency. So, if they were to bring in a veteran, who would it be? There are some noticeable names on this list, but most are well on the wrong side of 30 years old. Nonetheless, there is still some value with the available receivers.
Julio Jones
Jarvis Landry
Will Fuller
T.Y. Hilton
Cole Beasley
Emmanuel Sanders
A.J. Green
Sammy Watkins
Allen Hurns
DeSean Jackson
Danny Amendola
Odell Beckham Jr.
Marquise Goodwin
Running Back
Adding to the running back depth chart should be on the team’s to-do list at some point this offseason, and it makes sense to find a veteran on the cheap who can back up Najee Harris. Having a proven commodity at back up running back will alleviate some of the pressure on Harris, and also allow the team to not put the majority of the workload on his back. Here’s who is available.
Melvin Gordon
Tarik Cohen
Marlon Mack
David Johnson
Phillip Lindsay
Sony Michel
Giovani Bernard
Jerick McKinnon
Alex Collins
Darrel Williams
Latavius Murray
Devonta Freeman
Offensive Tackle
While the team might not go out and get a free agent tackle after re-signing Chuks Okorafor, adding to the depth of the position is possible. If they choose to do so, here are some names to keep an eye on.
Nate Solder
Duane Brown
Bryan Bulaga
Eric Fisher
Daryl Williams
Marcus Cannon
Zach Banner
Reilly Reiff
Brandon Shell
Kendall Lamm
Cornerback
The Steelers could address the cornerback position in the 2022 NFL Draft, or they could go out and get themselves a proven commodity to help bolster the cornerback position. If they want to go the veteran route, there are some noteworthy names available. The question then becomes, what would it cost the team?
Stephon Gilmore
Trae Waynes
Joe Haden
Kyle Fuller
Tavon Young
Chris Harris
Patrick Peterson
Janoris Jenkins
Bryce Callahan
Jason Verrett
Xavier Rhodes
Jimmy Smith
A.J. Bouye
Steven Nelson
P.J. Williams
Looking at the above names/positions, is there someone you would want the Steelers to acquire? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.
