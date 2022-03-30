Steelers fans give the team a passing grade in free agency thus far

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base can be a unique beast. Championships are the standard, and the expectation; therefore, settling for mediocrity is something which the Terrible Towel waving fans don’t tolerate.

In the first offseason without Ben Roethlisberger at the helm, the team has made a lot of free agent moves to date. In case you missed some, here are the names of the players who were added to the roster since the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period just a few weeks ago:

Additions

QB Mitch Trubisky

IOL James Daniels

IOL Mason Cole

CB Levi Wallace

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

ILB Myles Jack

DT/NT Montravius Adams

S Miles Killebrew

CB Arthur Maulet

OT Chuks Okorafor

KR/PR Gunner Olszewski

LB Genard Avery

Needless to say, there has been a lot to digest for the fan base this offseason and leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout the frenzy of free agency, it is important to keep your finger on the pulse of Steelers Nation.

What do the fans think of all these moves? Are they happy with the trajectory thus far? How exactly would they grade the moves made so far?

Lucky for you, here at SB Nation we have the DraftKings Reacts survey to tell us just these type of things. After polling Steelers fans, the vast majority of fans, 59% to be exact, gave the Steelers’ a ‘B’ grade in free agency thus far.

Check out the breakdown in the graphic below:

While the Steelers have made several moves in free agency, it is common knowledge the team isn’t done doing work before the draft at the end of April. It is still expected for the team to sign a strong safety, and possibly a wide receiver to help bolster their lineup to give them the best options during the draft process. Nonetheless, fans seem to be plenty happy with the moves made so far this offseason.

If you were to give the Steelers’ free agency a grade so far, what grade would you give it? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the NFL Draft.

