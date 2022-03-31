Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The War Room: 20 possibilities as the Steelers pick 20th

There are so many avenues that the Steelers could travel down when it comes to the 20th pick. Let's break out the BTSC Draft Road Map and take a look. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and "sense" situation when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

20 possibilities for the Steelers’ pick at No. 20

The thought process behind trade backs, trade ups, steals, BPAs, crazy left-field picks, and everything-in-between.

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Looking to Mount Nittany for Steelers that roar

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone to State College a number of times over the years with success. The latest, Pat Freiermuth, was a gem in the second round. Could Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert strike gold again atop of Mount Nittany? It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Mike and Geoff welcome Frank Bodani from the York Daily Record to talk Penn State prospects as we all are preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

News and Notes

Penn State players that could advance to the pros as a Steeler

Special Guest: Frank Bodani from the York Daily Record

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Is the Overtime debate worth debating?

The Overtime rules are changing for the playoffs and there is a lot of debate surrounding what teams should do when teams are tied after regulation. What is the best course of action? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield and special guest Geoffrey Benedict on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Special Guest Geoffrey Benedict

Overtime rules

and more geeky numbers!

