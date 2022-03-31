Updating the Steelers’ 2022 offensive depth chart throughout free agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2022 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained one of their free agents and signed four other players.

While it is still somewhat early in the process, let’s look at the Steelers’ offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster, including those who were on the practice squad and signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

QB

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph

Dwayne Haskins

RB

Najee Harris

Benny Snell Jr.

Anthony McFarland

Trey Edmunds

FB

Derek Watt

WR

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

Cody White

Anthony Miller

Steven Sims

Tyler Vaughns

Rico Bussey

Gunner Olszewski

TE

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Kevin Rader

Jace Sternberger

OT

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dan Moore Jr.

Joe Haeg

Chaz Green

G

Kevin Dotson

James Daniels

John Leglue

Malcolm Pridgeon

Nate Gilliam

C

Kendrick Green

Mason Cole

J.C. Hassenauer*

*Listed as an ERFA on the Steelers roster, but not with the rest of the roster.

When it comes to the offensive line, I picked just one category for players at this time although there are a number of players with position flexibility.

As you can see, the Steelers have enough players to fill out all their positions should they have to take the field tomorrow, but there are still some position groups in which upgrades could be made either in free agency or the draft. With the Steelers usually keeping right around 25 offensive players on their 53-man roster to begin the season, there will still be more additions between now and training camp.

So what position group stand out as being nearly complete moving forward? Which ones do the Steelers have the most work to do? Give your thoughts in the comments below.