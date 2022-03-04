Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Give Me Liberty or Give Me Depth

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. The Search for a quarterback in ‘22 is sprawling out of control, but if you listen to the mocks, only one candidate is rising above the mire. Plus, the Tuitt talk has people reading the tea leaves in a ton of different ways. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Rundown of the show:

Hottest and most toxic takes

The out-of-control quarterback search

The Tuitt tea leaves

So Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Making sense of the Steelers reported Combine interviews

The Scouting Combine is going on and the Steelers are talking to a lot of prospects. Some are expected and while others are ponderous. How to make sense of it all? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis. Dave Schofield has the night off. Join the duo as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Combine Interviews

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: These Steelers offseason rumors are enough to make you insane

This offseason, rumors surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers are at a fevered pitch. Every quarterback is being linked to the black and gold and it’s hard to know just what to believe, Talk is cheap and words are being distributed here, there and everywhere. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Offseason rumors

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

