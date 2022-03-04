With Combine meetings, the Steelers turn their attention to the offensive line

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is in full tilt entering Friday’s workouts/meetings, and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their diligence with every position group available. While they’ve met with a number of quarterbacks and pass catchers so far this week, the most recent group to get their attention was the offensive line.

The Steelers have several openings along their offensive line, and at almost every position. For those who don’t believe in Kendrick Green as anything more than an interior backup offensive lineman, there are openings at center and guard. Some believe Green, while not the center, has potential as a starting guard in the NFL. In this case, it changes the positions the team needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

On top of the interior of the offensive line, the Steelers could also use help at tackle. Could Zach Banner return and be an answer at right tackle? Or will the Steelers look to start fresh at tackle and try to address that position as well in the draft?

Before going any further, it should be noted how every NFL organization conducts a ridiculous number of interviews throughout the week. But that doesn’t mean we can’t both report what we know, and how it could still mean something.

If a player met with the Steelers at the Senior Bowl, the Combine and the team’s front office brass, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert, are in attendance at the school’s Pro Day...that is a crystal clear indication of the team’s genuine interest in the player.

Let’s take a look at who the team has met with thus far...

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Could the Steelers reunite some college teammates with Green joining Dan Moore Jr. in Pittsburgh? The Steelers have done this before when they reunited Maurkice Pouncey with Marcus Gilbert a year later.

OL Kenyon Green said he met with the Steelers in a formal meeting on Tuesday night. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 3, 2022

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

If you need to know more on Linderbaum, who many consider the best center in the draft, check out the breakdown below:

For those who are big on Linderbaum, if he is available at No. 20, the Steelers have done their homework on the Iowa center.

#Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum confirmed that he has plans to meet with the #Steelers today at the #NFLCombine.https://t.co/MxTMCYAcur pic.twitter.com/WNzlwuXtU4 — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) March 3, 2022

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Johnson, the Boston College product, has had several meetings with the Steelers, including plenty at the Senior Bowl.

Zion Johnson hasn't had a formal interview with Pittsburgh at the Combine, but mentioned he talked to them FIVE times at the Senior Bowl: both formal and informal. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 3, 2022

Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

Just like the Steelers could reunite two Texas A&M products, the same could happen if the team chose to draft Mitchell, pairing him up with former teammate Kevin Dotson.

Louisiana OT Max Mitchell told me he had an I formal meeting with the #Steelers this week. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 3, 2022

Jamaree Sayler, OL, Georgia

If you are someone who connects the dots between meetings at each offseason destination, there is a strong pattern between the Steelers and Georgia lineman Sayler.

Georgia OL Jamaree Sayler told me he had a formal meeting with Pittsburgh at the Senior Bowl, an informal here at the Combine, and hopes to have another formal meeting here with them this week. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 3, 2022

Myron Cunningham, OT, Arkansas

In case you were wondering, these “informal” interviews are of the speed dating variety. Think more of a job fair than a sit down interview where you get to really know the player/prospect.

Arkansas T Myron Cunningham mentioned he had a informal interview with Pittsburgh, not a formal, however. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 3, 2022

Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

The Steelers love versatile players, especially along the offensive line. The former Georgia Bulldog turned Tennessee Volunteer could fit the bill.

Former Steelers OT @maxstarks78 confirmed with me that Tennessee OL Cade Mays had a formal meeting with the #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 3, 2022

Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA

It’s safe to say the Steelers aren’t going to be looking for a running back any day before Day 3 in the draft process, but keep your eye on McCormick as a potential late Day 3 type of addition.

UTSA RB Sincere McCormick told me he had 27 informal interviews with RB Coaches including the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 3, 2022

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of the new league year on March 16th, and the 2022 NFL Draft.