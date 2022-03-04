2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Line, RB and Specialists workout news and open thread

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and one of the biggest events of the offseason is the NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL has descended on Indianapolis for the first combine since 2020, and fans are excited to see prospects back in action.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Friday’s workout is going to be worth watching considering today’s workouts are for the offensive line, specialists and running backs. Here is more information on how you can watch the event:

2020 NFL Combine Schedule

TV: NFL Network

Online: NFL App, NFL Network App, or click HERE to create a Fubo Account and stream the entire combine

Drills for all participants:

40-yard Dash

Bench Press

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

Three-cone Drill

20-yard Shuttle

60-yard Shuttle

Friday March 4, 2022

4 PM to 10 PM: On-field workouts for Place Kickers, Special Team Players, Offensive Linemen, and Running Backs

Position specific drills from 2020:

— OL: New mirror drill, New screen drill

— RB: Duce Staley drill, Inside routes with change of direction

Use this open thread/comment section to enjoy and evaluate prospects with fellow Steelers fans below. Be sure to keep it respectful, and have fun with it!

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the start of the new league year and the 2022 NFL Draft.