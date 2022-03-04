Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 3

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

1. The NFL Scouting Combine is here, and you can hop over to see the discussion in that open thread, but I am curious how much stock you put into the event? Can it move prospects up, or down, a round? Or is it all pomp and circumstance?

2. Speaking of the Combine, how do you handle the event? Do you watch, or do you just check highlights?

3. You can see a theme starting here...in case you live under a rock, it was made public Kenny Pickett has small hands. How small? Try 8.5 inches! Does a quarterback’s hand size matter to you? Even if they have hands on the smaller side?

4. Can someone please try their best to explain to me why Mason Rudolph receives so much hate from the fan base? If you don’t think he receives hate, just head over to Steelers Twitter and search his name...

5. Two-part question:

What is your favorite event to watch/see at the Combine?

What even do you think you would do best in?

6. Let’s have some fun. Go get a tape measure and measure your hand. At the combine the measurement goes from thumb to pinky, not wrist to tip of middle finger. What is your hand size? Could you be an NFL quarterback? I measure a whopping 8 3⁄ 4 ... guess I won’t be slinging the rock in the league anytime soon...

