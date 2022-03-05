Saturday Night Open Steelers Thread: Roll over Beethoven

All aboard the “Hell No, A-A-Ron train!!!”

With the rumors of A-A-Ron coming to the ‘burgh in full bloom I will share a funny trending story line about my beloved Habs.

In the 2021 NHL Draft Montreal drafted a young man/kid that had been involved in a serious scandal which resulted in him literally asking ‘not be drafted’ so he could continue his growth as a man as he tried to make amends for the crime he committed. Naturally, he was ranked in various spots, but general consensus was he was a late teen to mid 20 pick. Rumors were swirling that some teams had taken him off their board completely. Whatever the reason, he fell to Montreal at pick 31 and they took him.

Cue the outrage. The main stream media lambasted Montreal and fans were disgusted.

Well some were, hell many were. However, some, like yours truly, looked a little further and probably to no surprise to many of you decided the kid, like any other kid, deserved a second chance.

Anyway, this lead to a twit, er ah a twitter hero to post the following:

After 36 years as an #gohabsgo fan, I am happy to announce that I will be transferring my fandom to the #redwings . I’ve been a free agent since they drafted Logan Mailloux...

You all know my thoughts on AaRoN but damn, this social justice warrior dude is in some serious rage...

Anyway, on to the questions.