The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 2/28

I actually love Trubisky to the Steelers, and like Steve Perry, I would welcome this with open arms. But every quarterback on the market is going to be linked to the Steelers. I wouldn’t be surprised if Shane Falco of the Washington Sentinels is next as a projected replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.

Mitch Trubisky drawing lots of FA buzz. Several teams - inc #Commanders, #Steelers and #Saints - are all interested in the former No. 2 pick, sources say. Trubisky is still just 27 - #Bills LOVED having him - and several execs told me Mitch is viewed as a starting QB right now. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2022

Yay!!!! No jet lag for the Steelers in 2022.

Steelers won’t be in any of the five announced international games in 2022. They don’t have any road games scheduled against the home teams selected. pic.twitter.com/jZDsJw33kM — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 28, 2022

Tuesday 3/1

I want Jimmy G. like I would like my ex-wife to return. They both would cost me a ton of cash and will only stick around for two years.

#Steelers and #Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources.



Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO - not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the #Niners.



Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2022

Kevin Colbert had a lot of things to say when he spoke to Steelers Nation Radio on Tuesday. Among the gems unearthed from the GM were the Steelers use of voidable years in 2021 was a necessity because of the global situation, his hope that Najee Harris can build off what he did last year, that the Steelers are looking at every potential player at every position and that “There’s going to be starting NFL quarterbacks in this class.” But the biggest scoop is Stephon Tuitt most likely returning. Unfortunately, after last year, I’ll have to believe it when I see it.

Kevin Colbert told @SteelersNRadio that Stephon Tuitt has expressed an interest in returning to play this year. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 1, 2022

Wednesday 3/2

This Riddick rumor is like a hemorrhoid. It’s unwanted, irritating and won’t go away.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick interviewed this week in Indianapolis for the Steelers’ GM job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2022

Thursday 3/3

Boy, I hope this works.

NFL and NFLPA “have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately” per this memo sent out today: pic.twitter.com/VTLJHqpbjt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2022

Friday 3/4

In a week full of legendary black-and-gold birthdays, Happy 76th to an American hero and a true Steeler great.

Congrats to Joseph Maroon for winning this prestigious award. I’m just shocked that Aaron Rodgers didn’t win it again this year.

#Steelers neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD, was awarded the Arthur C. Rettig Award for Academic Excellence by NFL Physicians Society.



The award is given annually to an NFL team physician for academic excellence in research in advancing the health & safety of NFL players. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2022

Saturday 3/5

Like I stated above, the Steelers are going to be on every list. I just can’t picture the Steelers offering up much more than an Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar, Mason Rudolph, Benny Snell Jr. and a sixth-rounder in 2047.

As we understand it, the Aaron Rodgers options are: Green Bay, Denver, Tennessee, or Pittsburgh. Stay tuned. https://t.co/qcIR91vXAG — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 5, 2022

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.