 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Top of the List edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 2/28

  • I actually love Trubisky to the Steelers, and like Steve Perry, I would welcome this with open arms. But every quarterback on the market is going to be linked to the Steelers. I wouldn’t be surprised if Shane Falco of the Washington Sentinels is next as a projected replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.
  • Yay!!!! No jet lag for the Steelers in 2022.

Tuesday 3/1

  • I want Jimmy G. like I would like my ex-wife to return. They both would cost me a ton of cash and will only stick around for two years.
  • Kevin Colbert had a lot of things to say when he spoke to Steelers Nation Radio on Tuesday. Among the gems unearthed from the GM were the Steelers use of voidable years in 2021 was a necessity because of the global situation, his hope that Najee Harris can build off what he did last year, that the Steelers are looking at every potential player at every position and that “There’s going to be starting NFL quarterbacks in this class.” But the biggest scoop is Stephon Tuitt most likely returning. Unfortunately, after last year, I’ll have to believe it when I see it.

Wednesday 3/2

  • This Riddick rumor is like a hemorrhoid. It’s unwanted, irritating and won’t go away.

Thursday 3/3

  • Boy, I hope this works.

Friday 3/4

  • In a week full of legendary black-and-gold birthdays, Happy 76th to an American hero and a true Steeler great.
  • Congrats to Joseph Maroon for winning this prestigious award. I’m just shocked that Aaron Rodgers didn’t win it again this year.

Saturday 3/5

  • Like I stated above, the Steelers are going to be on every list. I just can’t picture the Steelers offering up much more than an Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar, Mason Rudolph, Benny Snell Jr. and a sixth-rounder in 2047.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...