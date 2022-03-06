Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers Power 1/2 Hour: Stephon Tuitt and a possible return to black and gold

Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour as BTSC’s Chris Pugh and Paul Yanchek talk about the impact of Stephon Tuitt’s interest in playing football in 2022 and the Steelers’ interest in bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Could Stephon Tuitt return?

Could JuJu return?

and MUCH MORE!

Chris and Paul walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers Touchdown Under: Setting the Steelers up for success with an unconventional draft

The Steelers’ offseason continues with the NFL Combine the major news of the week, putting aside the Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers rumors. So, for this Steelers side who haven’t won a playoff game in since 2017, and who no longer have a franchise quarterback, how do they get better in an offseason with so much change? How will the draft and free agency provide the answers?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Shannon White, in for Mark Davison, will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Success will come in an unconventional manner for the Steelers

Audience Q&A

Plus, MUCH MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Sunday Sermon: A letter from the prophet Kevin to the Yinzers

On many an occasion we find ourselves on our knees praying for good fortune for our Pittsburgh Steelers. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided on Sundays to conduct his very own service of black-and-gold faith and enlightenment. Join Monsignor, Reverend and Rabbi BAD for the Steelers preaching the gospel of the hypocycloids. This week we look at the noise from the national media and the mock drafts infecting fan’s thoughts.

News and Notes

Only the Steelers Front Office knows who to bring in at quarterback in 2022

and MUCH MORE!

