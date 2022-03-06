 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers do their diligence with defensive backs during the Scouting Combine

A position of need, the Steelers were busy at the Combine interviewing defensive backs.

By Jeff.Hartman
Penn State v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The list of team needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2022 season is long. Every fan will prioritize them as they feel necessary, but everyone should have defensive back, mainly cornerback, high on the team need list.

With Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon both set to be Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs) when the new league year begins on March 16th, the team will need to add to their defensive back cupboard.

On top of the need at cornerback, the fact both Miles Killebrew and Terrell Edmunds are also both set to become UFAs makes the safety position one of need as the offseason rolls on.

As you can imagine, if the Steelers are able to retain some of their free agent defensive backs, it could change their priority status heading into the offseason, but as of now the position is certainly one which is in flux.

Needless to say, the Steelers should be focusing on these positions, and they are certainly doing their diligence with both cornerbacks and safeties at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Let’s take a look at who they have had both formal, and informal, meetings with thus far in Indianapolis.

Nick Cross, DB, Maryland

Dane Belton, DB, Iowa

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon

Dax Hill, DB, Michigan

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

