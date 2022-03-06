Steelers do their diligence with defensive backs during the Scouting Combine

The list of team needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2022 season is long. Every fan will prioritize them as they feel necessary, but everyone should have defensive back, mainly cornerback, high on the team need list.

With Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon both set to be Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs) when the new league year begins on March 16th, the team will need to add to their defensive back cupboard.

On top of the need at cornerback, the fact both Miles Killebrew and Terrell Edmunds are also both set to become UFAs makes the safety position one of need as the offseason rolls on.

As you can imagine, if the Steelers are able to retain some of their free agent defensive backs, it could change their priority status heading into the offseason, but as of now the position is certainly one which is in flux.

Needless to say, the Steelers should be focusing on these positions, and they are certainly doing their diligence with both cornerbacks and safeties at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Let’s take a look at who they have had both formal, and informal, meetings with thus far in Indianapolis.

(Note: All information can be attributed to Jonathan Heitritter.)

Nick Cross, DB, Maryland

Maryland DB Nick Cross told me he has a formal meeting scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers today. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Dane Belton, DB, Iowa

Iowa DB Dane Belton said he hasn't met with Steelers, but anticipates meeting with them today or tomorrow. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Georgia S Lewis Cine had a formal meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

Miami S Bubba Bolden told me he had an informal meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Said he likes to model his game after Justin Simmons and Jordan Poyer. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Penn State S Jaquan Brisker told me he had an informal meeting with the Steelers. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

Cincinnati S Bryan Cook said he had a formal meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon

Oregon DB Verone McKinley III told me he had an informal meeting here with his position coach, but talked with Coach Tomlin in a formal meeting at the Senior Bowl. Sees himself playing a similar role to Tyrann Mathieu at the next level. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Dax Hill, DB, Michigan

Michigan DB Dax Hill told me he had a formal meeting and a good conversation with Coach Tomlin of the Steelers. Said he models his versatile game after Devin McCourty, a player comp I saw in his film analysis. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Florida CB Kaiir Elam has met formally with the Pittsburgh Steelers #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner confirmed with me he had a formal meeting with the Steelers with Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert in attendance. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 5, 2022

