Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The Steelers Sunday Sermon: A letter from the prophet Kevin to the Yinzers

On many an occasion we find ourselves on our knees praying for good fortune for our Pittsburgh Steelers. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided on Sundays to conduct his very own service of black-and-gold faith and enlightenment. Join Monsignor, Reverend and Rabbi BAD for the Steelers preaching the gospel of the hypocycloids.

News and Notes

Ignoring the national media when it comes to Steelers’ moves

We Run the North: The division’s best of the best division

The Steelers are a part of one of the finest divisions in football, the AFC North. Their roots go back to the AFC Central and the old NFL. What were the best teams in the history of the division? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the newest installation of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Kevin Tate for a look at the Steelers and their division rivals on “We Run the North”.

News and Note

The all-time best of the AFC North/Central

Let’s Ride Monday: The truth about Steelers “trades”

This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

News and Note

Trades and the Steelers

Special Guest: Jerry Cherry

