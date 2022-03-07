2022 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers take a versatile offensive lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2022 offseason, and with free agency as the next big event to shape next season’s roster, it will be followed by the NFL Draft in April. The Steelers will have a number of decisions with players who were on the 2021 roster, and will have the opportunity to add some free agent acquisitions before making their first draft selection. With the NFL Scouting Combine last week, and player pro days in the coming month, there already seems to be more information in regards to draft prospects this year.

When talking about mock drafts or NFL free agency, you have to first identify the team’s main needs for the offseason. Before any gains or losses in free agency, there are some who would like to see the Steelers go with either offensive line or quarterback with their first-round pick. Others feel defensive line or cornerback could be on top of the list. With plenty of chances for the Steelers to shape their roster prior to April, their goal is usually to get into position to draft the best player available, rather than target a specific position. When it comes to what position the team will select with their first pick, it is certainly up for debate.

In the latest one-round mock draft by clutchpoints.com, they have the Steelers addressing a need on the offensive line. With the Steelers needing to improve in the trenches, adding a first-round pick to the group will infuse some much needed pedigree. Since the Steelers could go in any number of directions with their first pick, it is important to look at all the possibilities presented by various mock draft outlets.

Check out the Steelers 20th pick:

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Kenyon Green | IOL | Texas A&M | Junior |

Even with the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine behind us, there may be some players some fans may not be as familiar with. If this is the case, here is a breakdown of Green according to thedraftnetwork.com:

Kenyon Green is a former 5-star recruit out of the state of Texas. Green became an immediate starter for the Aggies and has notched more than 35 starts in his three-year career. Green is an experienced starter that has played multiple positions along the offensive line—every position but center. Green has natural functional strength that he uses to become a true road grader in the run game. Offensive coordinators will find it beneficial to call run plays that follow behind Green’s path. As a pass protector, Green possesses quickness that he uses to mirror defenders and become a dominant interior pass protector. Green is a versatile offensive lineman that has amassed a ton of experience throughout his career. Green has the athleticism and physical temperament to become an instant starter and a future All-Pro offensive lineman. Ideal Role: Green can play both guard positions and RT Scheme Fit: Scheme-versatile

For all you who are finding yourself diving more into draft analysis, what do you think of the selection? Would you be on board with the Steelers taking Green with their first pick? Do you feel there is a better player at this position group or do you believe he will not be available when the Steelers make their pick?

Personally, I’m fine if the Steelers begin hoarding Ken Greens. While Kendrick Green has a lot to prove for the Steelers offensive line in his second season, Kenyon Green and his position versatility could be exactly what Steelers desire. Although I would prefer to have him stick at the guard position if that’s what they deem necessary, knowing that Green has played every position except center could help them put the best lineup on the field much like Matt Feiler brought to the group several seasons ago. While it might take a little time for the Steelers to figure out how to use a player like Green, their best bet would be to find which position they need them the most and leave him there his first season. Most importantly, seeing the Steelers address the need of the offensive line with a player with the potential of Green should be a welcomed pick by Steelers Nation. The only question is if Green will be on the board at pick 20 as his projections have been all over the place.