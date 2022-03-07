How does addressing the Offensive Line in free agency change the Steelers draft plan?

With recent reports of the Pittsburgh Steelers being on the radar of some of the top free agent offensive linemen, a world of possibilities could be opening up on the horizon for the team. If the Steelers can land a combination of Ryan Jensen, Laken Tomlinson, Austin Corbett, or Terron Armstead, among many others, the Steelers can cruise into the 2022 NFL Draft with more flexibility. Addressing the line in free agency makes this team instantly better and when the time comes to read out draft picks the Steelers biggest worry would be gone.

Let’s hypothetically say the Steelers do land a center, guard, and tackle in free agency. With it seeming more likely we see the return of both Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu in 2022, the Steelers will not have to worry about their defensive line this offseason either. If both of these scenarios come to fruition, the team should take a best player available approach with the 20th selection in the draft. If both of the lines are dealt with, the most pressing needs falls toward quarterback, cornerback, and inside linebacker. It is realistically possible the franchise can fill each of those spots with their top three selections at the draft.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers fail to sign any offensive linemen, they would have to dedicate at least two draft picks toward the group. Their mindset would have to change from best player available to fixing the line. While this is still an acceptable approach, it limits the team’s flexibility in a draft year where the talent isn’t quite as strong as years past. If you want to make your picks count within a class like this one, you must dedicate a lot of your draft capital to landing the best player left up on the board with every pick.

The Steelers have no other option but to fix their offensive line, to some degree, this offseason. The rumors of free agent interest is music to my ears, but if they are unable to land these players the pressure will be dialed up in the draft. Just think how much better the offense would be with a competent line versus the one they displayed in 2021. The difference is night and day.

But what do you think? Would you prefer the Steelers have addressed their offensive line during free agency? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.