2022 Pro Day Schedule: Days and Times as prospects prepare for the NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all other NFL franchises, are coming off the successful 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft. However, there is a stepping stone between the Combine and the Draft, and those would be individual school’s Pro Days.
When teams hold their Pro Days, it is important to note several things:
- Who attends for your favorite team
For the Steelers, when the organization sends their top brass, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, it is for a reason. Not to suggest if just the offensive line coach attends it isn’t significant, but when the big guns are there...pay attention.
- Players who were waiting to test
Whether it is Matt Corral throwing for the first time this offseason, or Malik Willis running the 40-yard dash. Some Pro Days are the only chances NFL teams get to see these prospects perform.
- Compare numbers
If players are performing at both the Combine and their school’s Pro Day, it is a great chance to see how they do in both events. These numbers can be telling, and if they improve, or get worse, is worth noting.
Okay, now to the Pro Day schedule...
NFL pro days schedule 2022
(All times local)
March 8
- Miami (Ohio) — 9 a.m.
- Northwestern — 11 a.m.
March 9
- Alabama A&M — 2 p.m.
- Arkansas — 8:30 a.m.
- Kansas State — 7 a.m.
- Kansas — 2 p.m.
- Monmouth — 9:30 a.m.
- Oklahoma — 8:30 a.m.
- Ouachita Baptist — 4 p.m.
- Texas-San Antonio — Noon
- UAB — 8:30 a.m.
- UCLA — 7:30 a.m.
- Wisconsin — 10:30 a.m.
- Wisconsin-Whitewater — 1:30 p.m.
March 10
- Arkansas State — Noon
- Central Arkansas — 9 a.m.
- Indiana — Noon
- Missouri State — 11 a.m.
- New Mexico — Noon
- Texas — 1 p.m.
- Tulsa — 9 a.m.
March 11
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff — 8 a.m.
- Southeast Missouri — 9:30 a.m.
- Texas State — 9 a.m.
- West Florida — 8 a.m.
March 14
- Austin Peay — 3 p.m.
- Georgia Tech — 7:30 a.m.
- Grand Valley State — 4 p.m.
- Kennesaw State — 2 p.m.
- Kent State — 9 a.m.
- Western Michigan — 11 a.m.
March 15
- Arizona — 8 a.m.
- Auburn — 7:15 a.m.
- Central Michigan — 8:45 a.m.
- Murray State — 2 p.m.
- Saginaw Valley State — 2:30 p.m.
- UCLA — 9 a.m.
- West Georgia — 3:30 p.m.
March 16
- Colorado — 10:30 a.m.
- Georgia — 8 a.m.
- Michigan State — 10 a.m.
- Minnesota — 9 a.m.
- San Jose State — 10 a.m.
March 17
- Clemson — 8 a.m.
- Eastern Michigan — 8 a.m.
March 18
- Michigan — 9 a.m.
- New Mexico State — 8 a.m.
- South Carolina — 8 a.m.
March 19
- Citadel — 10 a.m.
March 21
- Bowling Green — 4:30 p.m.
- Iowa — 9 a.m.
- Jackson State — 2 p.m.
- Nevada — 8 a.m.
- Northern Iowa — 2:30 p.m.
- Pittsburg State — 10 a.m.
- Princeton — 9 a.m.
- Southern Miss — 8:30 a.m.
- Stony Brook — 8 a.m.
- Syracuse — Noon
March 22
- Albany — 9 a.m.
- Army — Noon
- Iowa State — 8:45 a.m.
- Liberty — 9 a.m.
- Mississippi State — 1 p.m.
- Nebraska — 11:30 a.m.
- Ohio — 11:30 a.m.
- SMU — 2 p.m.
- Texas A&M — 8:30 a.m.
- Virginia Tech — 2:00 p.m.
March 23
- Bryant — 3:30 p.m.
- Connecticut — 8 a.m.
- Delaware — 8 a.m.
- Georgia State — Noon
- James Madison — 8 a.m.
- North Dakota State — 4:30 p.m.
- Ohio State — 11 a.m.
- Pitt — 8 a.m.
- South Dakota State — 8:30 a.m.
- Temple — 1 p.m.
- Utah State — 8 a.m.
- Virginia — Noon
- Weber State — 1:30 p.m.
March 24
- Harvard — 9:30 a.m.
- Massachusetts — 9:30 a.m.
- Merrimack — 2 p.m.
- North Dakota State — 9 a.m.
- North Texas — 1 p.m.
- Oklahoma State — 9:30 a.m.
- Ole Miss — 12:30 p.m.
- SMU — 8:30 a.m.
- Utah — 8 a.m.
- Yale — Noon
- Penn State — TBD
March 25
- Boston College — 11 a.m.
- BYU — 9 a.m.
- Hampton — 12:30 p.m.
- Memphis — 9 a.m.
- Notre Dame — 9:30 a.m.
- Old Dominion — 9 a.m.
- Richmond — 8:30 a.m.
- Tarleton State — 8:30 a.m.
- TCU — 1 p.m.
- UAB — 8 a.m.
March 28
- Air Force — 12:30 p.m.
- Ball State — 9 a.m.
- South Dakota — 9 a.m.
- Tennessee State — 8:30 a.m.
- Vanderbilt — Noon
March 29
- Campbell — 4:30 p.m.
- Louisville — 8 a.m.
- North Carolina Central — 9 a.m.
- N.C. State — Noon
- Purdue — 9 a.m.
- Tennessee — 7 p.m.
- Washington — 8 a.m.
- West Virginia — 1:30 p.m.
- Wyoming — 10 a.m.
March 30
- Alabama — 8 a.m.
- Baylor — 7:30 a.m.
- Boise State — 9 a.m.
- Colorado State — 8 a.m.
- Elon — 8:30 a.m.
- Indiana State — 9 a.m.
- Marshall — 9:15 a.m.
- Maryland — 9 a.m.
- Navy — 4 p.m.
- North Carolina A&T — 8 a.m.
- Tennessee Tech — 12:15 p.m.
- Tennessee — 12:30 p.m.
- Wake Forest — Noon
March 31
- Appalachian State — 9 a.m.
- Chattanooga — 9 a.m.
- Florida Atlantic — 8:30 a.m.
- Morehead State — 10:30 a.m.
- Western Kentucky — 9 a.m.
April 1
- Houston — 8:30 a.m.
- Kentucky — 9 a.m.
- Rice — Noon
- South Florida — 8 a.m.
- Texas Southern — 1 p.m.
- UCF — TBD
April 4
- Akron — 9 a.m.
- Louisiana — 2 p.m.
April 5
- Tulane — 1 p.m.
April 6
- LSU — 9:45 a.m.
April 11
- Syracuse — 8:30 a.m.
April 27
- Iowa State — 2:30 p.m.
