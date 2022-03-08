2022 Pro Day Schedule: Days and Times as prospects prepare for the NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all other NFL franchises, are coming off the successful 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft. However, there is a stepping stone between the Combine and the Draft, and those would be individual school’s Pro Days.

When teams hold their Pro Days, it is important to note several things:

Who attends for your favorite team

For the Steelers, when the organization sends their top brass, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, it is for a reason. Not to suggest if just the offensive line coach attends it isn’t significant, but when the big guns are there...pay attention.

Players who were waiting to test

Whether it is Matt Corral throwing for the first time this offseason, or Malik Willis running the 40-yard dash. Some Pro Days are the only chances NFL teams get to see these prospects perform.

Compare numbers

If players are performing at both the Combine and their school’s Pro Day, it is a great chance to see how they do in both events. These numbers can be telling, and if they improve, or get worse, is worth noting.

Okay, now to the Pro Day schedule...

NFL pro days schedule 2022

(All times local)

March 8

Miami (Ohio) — 9 a.m.

Northwestern — 11 a.m.

March 9

Alabama A&M — 2 p.m.

Arkansas — 8:30 a.m.

Kansas State — 7 a.m.

Kansas — 2 p.m.

Monmouth — 9:30 a.m.

Oklahoma — 8:30 a.m.

Ouachita Baptist — 4 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio — Noon

UAB — 8:30 a.m.

UCLA — 7:30 a.m.

Wisconsin — 10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin-Whitewater — 1:30 p.m.

March 10

Arkansas State — Noon

Central Arkansas — 9 a.m.

Indiana — Noon

Missouri State — 11 a.m.

New Mexico — Noon

Texas — 1 p.m.

Tulsa — 9 a.m.

March 11

Arkansas-Pine Bluff — 8 a.m.

Southeast Missouri — 9:30 a.m.

Texas State — 9 a.m.

West Florida — 8 a.m.

March 14

Austin Peay — 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech — 7:30 a.m.

Grand Valley State — 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State — 2 p.m.

Kent State — 9 a.m.

Western Michigan — 11 a.m.

March 15

Arizona — 8 a.m.

Auburn — 7:15 a.m.

Central Michigan — 8:45 a.m.

Murray State — 2 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State — 2:30 p.m.

UCLA — 9 a.m.

West Georgia — 3:30 p.m.

March 16

Colorado — 10:30 a.m.

Georgia — 8 a.m.

Michigan State — 10 a.m.

Minnesota — 9 a.m.

San Jose State — 10 a.m.

March 17

Clemson — 8 a.m.

Eastern Michigan — 8 a.m.

March 18

Michigan — 9 a.m.

New Mexico State — 8 a.m.

South Carolina — 8 a.m.

March 19

Citadel — 10 a.m.

March 21

Bowling Green — 4:30 p.m.

Iowa — 9 a.m.

Jackson State — 2 p.m.

Nevada — 8 a.m.

Northern Iowa — 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburg State — 10 a.m.

Princeton — 9 a.m.

Southern Miss — 8:30 a.m.

Stony Brook — 8 a.m.

Syracuse — Noon

March 22

March 23

Bryant — 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut — 8 a.m.

Delaware — 8 a.m.

Georgia State — Noon

James Madison — 8 a.m.

North Dakota State — 4:30 p.m.

Ohio State — 11 a.m.

Pitt — 8 a.m.

South Dakota State — 8:30 a.m.

Temple — 1 p.m.

Utah State — 8 a.m.

Virginia — Noon

Weber State — 1:30 p.m.

March 24

Harvard — 9:30 a.m.

Massachusetts — 9:30 a.m.

Merrimack — 2 p.m.

North Dakota State — 9 a.m.

North Texas — 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State — 9:30 a.m.

Ole Miss — 12:30 p.m.

SMU — 8:30 a.m.

Utah — 8 a.m.

Yale — Noon

Penn State — TBD

March 25

Boston College — 11 a.m.

BYU — 9 a.m.

Hampton — 12:30 p.m.

Memphis — 9 a.m.

Notre Dame — 9:30 a.m.

Old Dominion — 9 a.m.

Richmond — 8:30 a.m.

Tarleton State — 8:30 a.m.

TCU — 1 p.m.

UAB — 8 a.m.

March 28

Air Force — 12:30 p.m.

Ball State — 9 a.m.

South Dakota — 9 a.m.

Tennessee State — 8:30 a.m.

Vanderbilt — Noon

March 29

Campbell — 4:30 p.m.

Louisville — 8 a.m.

North Carolina Central — 9 a.m.

N.C. State — Noon

Purdue — 9 a.m.

Tennessee — 7 p.m.

Washington — 8 a.m.

West Virginia — 1:30 p.m.

Wyoming — 10 a.m.

March 30

Alabama — 8 a.m.

Baylor — 7:30 a.m.

Boise State — 9 a.m.

Colorado State — 8 a.m.

Elon — 8:30 a.m.

Indiana State — 9 a.m.

Marshall — 9:15 a.m.

Maryland — 9 a.m.

Navy — 4 p.m.

North Carolina A&T — 8 a.m.

Tennessee Tech — 12:15 p.m.

Tennessee — 12:30 p.m.

Wake Forest — Noon

March 31

Appalachian State — 9 a.m.

Chattanooga — 9 a.m.

Florida Atlantic — 8:30 a.m.

Morehead State — 10:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky — 9 a.m.

April 1

Houston — 8:30 a.m.

Kentucky — 9 a.m.

Rice — Noon

South Florida — 8 a.m.

Texas Southern — 1 p.m.

UCF — TBD

April 4

Akron — 9 a.m.

Louisiana — 2 p.m.

April 5

Tulane — 1 p.m.

April 6

April 11

Syracuse — 8:30 a.m.

April 27