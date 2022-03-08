Rumors of Steelers interest in Aaron Rodgers fall flat as Packers ink quarterback to mega deal

This past weekend the NFL world was put in ridiculous motion when reports swirled of several NFL teams putting in official trade offers for Green Bay Packers quarterback, and NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

To be smore specific, there were three teams which were listed as putting in offers:

Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

Of those three teams, there was even a proposed offer leaked which had Denver offering two first round picks and a second round pick for the signal caller. As for the Steelers, sites like this one, and many others, simply acknowledged the rumors, and mostly viewed them as nothing but offseason noise.

There were fans of the black and gold who were excited about the potential of landing a quarterback like Rodgers, while others deemed it to be unnecessary and unwarranted. Either way, these rumors/reports turned out to be nothing more than the typical offseason rumors. Tuesday it was reported by many outlets how the Packers and Rodgers have agree to terms on a 4-year, $200 million dollar deal with $153 million dollars guaranteed.

This per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

For those Steelers fans hoping the team could somehow find a way to land the big fish that is Rodgers, this is where those rumors/reports go to die.

A sidebar to this conversation, one which many have already started discussing, is the future of Packers’ backup quarterback Jordan Love. Love has been the backup behind Rodgers since he was drafted in the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft. With Rodgers back in Green Bay for the foreseeable future, you have to wonder if Love will request a trade to find himself a spot where he won’t be relegated to holding a clipboard in Green Bay.

As for the Steelers, their quarterback search continues, and with free agency set to start on March 16th, the legal tampering period on March 14th, there will be plenty of news/rumors to follow. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the start of the new league year and the 2022 NFL Draft.