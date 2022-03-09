The Steelers are quickly losing out on quarterback options

March 8, 2022 will be remembered as a big day in NFL offseason history. The deck was certainly reshuffled and the hierarchy of the league will feel its force for the foreseeable future. With Russell Wilson getting dealt to the Denver Broncos, and Aaron Rodgers going back to Green Bay for an 18th season, two of the best quarterbacks in football have shaken up the league. No matter where either of these two ended up, those teams would instantly become contenders. In this case the Denver Broncos become a real threat in the AFC West, and the Green Bay Packers remain a top dog in the NFC. But these moves have consequences for the Pittsburgh Steelers, regardless of them not being involved at all.

Sure, the Denver Broncos certainly are not in the quarterback hunt any longer; however, the Seattle Seahawks certainly will be. Now there are rumors the Seahawks have interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But if that deal doesn’t go through, it would be a safe bet the Seahawks use their first round pick on a quarterback. Beyond that, it is believed both the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers have their eyes on quarterbacks within the top 15 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is not great news for the Steelers who may want to draft a quarterback this year. The problem becomes do you want the fourth best available option in a down quarterback year?

On the free agency side of things, the leading rumor is Mitch Trubisky and the New York Giants could be the deal to keep an eye on. After that, Jameis Winston will have suitors to remain in New Orleans, and is being watched closely by the Washington Commanders. There just isn’t the fringe names available which will change any organization. So, should the Steelers get involved in a bidding war for these average at best quarterbacks?

I’ve talked in the past about the quarterback market and how this might not be the best time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to swing a deal. That opinion could turn to fact, not because the Steelers don’t want to be involved in the market, but because the market does not seem to be falling in the Steelers’ favor. It is okay if the Steelers don’t land a quarterback this season. If that is the case, they need to use their assets to make their roster as goo as possible, and next offseason aggressively make a move to land a quarterback.

But what do you think? Do you think the quarterback market will dictate the Steelers waiting on finding their next franchise guy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.