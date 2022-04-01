Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Informal Conversations of Fun

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) break down the hottest and most toxic Steelers takes on the internet and beyond. This week, our guest is Jim Stamm (@JimStamm22). He created and curated #TheJaggys on twitter, the ranking of the Worst Pittsburgh sports accounts. Plus, we’ll see if Mase has improved since his last round of TV interviews. And we continue to Mock the Mocks, as the conversation focuses on whether or not Pittsburgh should trade up in the 1st round. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Rundown of the show:

Special Guest: Jim Stamm

QB ‘22 Where are You?

Mase on Tomlin

Mock the Mocks

Couch Colberts

#TheJaggys

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Have the Steelers done enough to help Najee Harris?

After 18 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be relying on somebody other than Ben Roethlisberger to lead the offense. There is a prevailing school of thought that suggests that the offense will be built with Najee Harris as the centerpiece. Has the organization provided the second-year man from Alabama enough help? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride: Is there really an open competition for the next Steelers QB?

Steelers brass has announced that the Mitch Trubisky signing doesn’t mean that there isn’t going to be an open competition for the signal caller that will replace Ben Roethlisberger. Is this really the case? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Open QB Competition, really?

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

