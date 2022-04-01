Updating the Steelers’ 2022 defensive depth chart throughout free agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2021 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added news players into the mix.
While it is still very early in the process, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster, including those who were on the practice squad and signed to Reserve/Future contracts.
Defensive Line
Cameron Heyward
Chris Wormley
Tyson Alualu
Stephon Tuitt
Montravius Adams
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Henry Mondeaux
Carlos Davis
Khalil Davis
Daniel Archibong
OLB
T.J. Watt
Alex Highsmith
Derrek Tuszka
Genard Avery
John Simon
Delontae Scott
ILB
Devin Bush
Myles Jack
Robert Spillane*
Ulysees Gilbert III
Marcus Allen*
Buddy Johnson
Tegray Scales
CB
Cam Sutton
Levi Wallace
Ahkello Witherspoon
Arthur Maulet
Justin Layne
James Pierre
Linden Stephens
Isaiah Johnson
Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Tre Norwood
Miles Killebrew
Karl Joseph
Donavan Steiner
*Have not been announced by the Steelers yet, so they are not currently on their official roster.
As you can see, while the Steelers do have enough players to fill out most of their positions should they have to take the field with this roster, there are positions such as safety where the Steelers admittedly do not have a starter at this time. Of course, there are spots where an upgrade would be welcomed via free agency or the draft. With the Steelers usually keeping right around 25 defensive players on their 53-man roster to begin the season, there will still be more additions between now and training camp.
So what position group stand out as being nearly complete moving forward? Which ones do the Steelers have the most work to do, aside from the obvious need at strong safety? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
