Updating the Steelers’ 2022 defensive depth chart throughout free agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2021 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added news players into the mix.

While it is still very early in the process, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster, including those who were on the practice squad and signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

Defensive Line

Cameron Heyward

Chris Wormley

Tyson Alualu

Stephon Tuitt

Montravius Adams

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Henry Mondeaux

Carlos Davis

Khalil Davis

Daniel Archibong

OLB

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

Derrek Tuszka

Genard Avery

John Simon

Delontae Scott

ILB

Devin Bush

Myles Jack

Robert Spillane*

Ulysees Gilbert III

Marcus Allen*

Buddy Johnson

Tegray Scales

CB

Cam Sutton

Levi Wallace

Ahkello Witherspoon

Arthur Maulet

Justin Layne

James Pierre

Linden Stephens

Isaiah Johnson

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Tre Norwood

Miles Killebrew

Karl Joseph

Donavan Steiner

*Have not been announced by the Steelers yet, so they are not currently on their official roster.

As you can see, while the Steelers do have enough players to fill out most of their positions should they have to take the field with this roster, there are positions such as safety where the Steelers admittedly do not have a starter at this time. Of course, there are spots where an upgrade would be welcomed via free agency or the draft. With the Steelers usually keeping right around 25 defensive players on their 53-man roster to begin the season, there will still be more additions between now and training camp.

So what position group stand out as being nearly complete moving forward? Which ones do the Steelers have the most work to do, aside from the obvious need at strong safety? Give your thoughts in the comments below.