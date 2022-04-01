The NFL changed its overtime rules for the postseason, but when will it change them again?

If you’re a fan of the NFL, you’ve probably been seething for the past two-and-a-half months over the injustice of Josh Allen, a quarterback whose skill-set is so original, so cutting edge, not getting one last opportunity to score a touchdown during an overtime loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2021/2022 NFL playoffs.

I mean, America was deprived! Or maybe that was just Bills fans or people who hate the Chiefs?

It’s hard to say.

Thankfully for those in the “Postseason Overtime Injustice” camp, the NFL owners, who are convening in Palm Beach, Florida, this week for their annual meetings, announced on Tuesday that the league will be changing its rules for playoff overtime, effective immediately when the next playoff overtime game takes place.

The rule change is simple enough: Each team will get at least one possession in overtime, regardless of whether or not the first team with the ball scores a touchdown, thus preventing the coin toss, which possesses the speed to take the top off of any defense, from deciding the game.

Fortunately, this will be the last time the NFL will ever have to revisit its rules for overtime in the postseason, and we can all go about our business knowing no team on the losing end of such a contest will ever feel slighted again.

LMAO!

Like I’ve been saying, this inevitable rule change is just the latest overreaction to a perceived injustice when it comes to the league’s playoff overtime format.

Do you really think this is the end of the NFL’s overtime controversy? Do you think talk show hosts will suddenly stop talking about things? Do you think sports fans will suddenly stop being outraged over things?

Of course you don’t; that’s crazy.

There will be a time when a quarterback like Allen will wind up on the losing end of an overtime playoff game, despite being able to answer a touchdown with a touchdown, and people will want to change the rules again.

As things are worded now, a postseason overtime game will revert back to sudden-death rules once both teams possess the football and the game is still tied. But who are we kidding? It’s just a matter of time before the NFL will have to change the rule so that we have a full 15-minute overtime quarter in the postseason.

After that, there will be something else that forces folks to question the fairness of the NFL’s postseason overtime rules. What if a really good kicker doesn’t get to counter a field goal with a field goal of his own?

I don’t know about you, but I’d hate to see the Ravens lose an overtime playoff game on a field goal without Justin Tucker, a kicker whose skill set is original, so cutting edge, not having a chance to answer.

Football fans deserve better than that.