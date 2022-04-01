Who could the Steelers take over Malik Willis with the 20th pick?

We are quickly approaching the start of the 2022 NFL draft, and what the Pittsburgh Steelers will do is a hot topic of debate. But what if the draft falls in a way that every quarterback in this class is available when the Steelers pick 20th overall? We know how interested the Steelers seem to be in Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis, so if he’s there is that the pick? How many guys would the Steelers actually take ahead of him? I am not sure there are too many names more likely to come off the board in this scenario.

Right now it feels like the Steelers have placed all their eggs in the Malik Willis basket. Much like the interest they had in Najee Harris a year ago, it’s obvious this is a guy the Steelers want on their team. Sure, if a ridiculous name fell down the draft board, such as Evan Neil or Kyle Hamilton, I could see the Steelers go in a different direction. The Steelers are almost setting up their roster to take a developmental quarterback 20th overall. The team has stocked a lot of the shelves of this roster, and they are a strong safety and a receiver or two away from being ready to play actual NFL football games.

The other names we know the Pittsburgh Steelers have a great deal of interest in include Georgia bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis who Mike Tomlin said would be hugging Roger Goodell well before the Steelers ever make a draft pick. With praise like that, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers wouldn’t be interested in the gigantic and super-athletic nose tackle.

I believe the Pittsburgh Steelers want Malik Willis on this team more than anything. If he falls into their laps at 20 I fully expect his name to be the one read out on that stage. This team looks like they want to have that franchise centerpiece locked away as outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert sails into the sunset. To me, the only way they go against taking Willis is if one of the top five prospects somehow tumble down the draft board. That’s how confident I am this team would take Willis basically over anyone else.

But what do you think? If Malik Willis is available with the 20th overall pick could you see the Pittsburgh Steelers call anyone else’s name on draft day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.