Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 7

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Of all the Steelers’ free agent signings so far this offseason, which one excites you the most? And why?

2. Which of the following positions would you want the Steelers to address before the 2022 NFL Draft? (I left safety off intentionally...)

Wide Receiver

Running Back

Cornerback

3. If you were an NFL prospect, and Kevin Colbert/Mike Tomlin/Brandon Hunt were taking you out to dinner, what would your approach be to the meal? I know Dave asked what you’d order last week, but would you tend to want to be conservative, or would you go hog wild? Would this also be position specific? Meaning, if you were an offensive lineman, would you feel you had to hit up the Hoss’s buffet to show you can put down some grub to keep your weight up?

4. On top of the previous question, what questions would you ask the Steelers while at dinner?

5. The Steelers have plenty of options as it pertains to the 2022 NFL Draft, but which position do you feel comfortable saying the team WON’T pick in Round 1?

6. I am a big golfer, and the Masters tournament is next weekend. If you were to form a foursome of current/former Steelers to play 18 holes together, who would it be? The players don’t have to be alive for this fictitious exercise.

BONUS: If you were to form a foursome of anyone, not just Steelers, who would it be?

My answers to No. 6:

Steelers Group: Ben Roethlisberger, Terry Bradshaw, Bill Cowher

Other Group: Fred Couples, Arnold Palmer, John Daly

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

