It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft, and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

412 Forever

Bret Michael Sychak was born in Butler, grew up in Mechanicsburg and has always bled black and gold. A self-professed member of Lambert’s Lunatics, the legendary lead singer of Poison and winner of The Apprentice 3 reps the Steelers non-stop. Sharing a birthday with Head Coach Mike Tomlin, the artist known professionally as Bret Michaels, along with his daughters, have led many a Terrible Towel twirl. Bret has performed at games as well. Michaels may be famous for crooning “Talk Dirty to Me”, but the Pittsburgh diehard may be talking more about the Steelers these days.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Percentages

The Cleveland Browns have been a laughingstock recently due to their revolving door of quarterbacks starting games each and every season. The best teams are very consistent and have the shortest list of signal callers starting games. Where do the Iron Men of the Alleghenies rank among the best on this list? Counting every individual to start a regular season contest since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Steelers and the Patriots top the mountain. While it shouldn’t be a shocker who is flush at the bottom of the list.

1) Pittsburgh Steelers - 25 (.48 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

1) New England Patriots - 25 (.48 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

3) New York Giants - 26 (.50 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

3) Seattle Seahawks - 23 (.50 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1976)

5) Green Bay Packers - 27 (.52 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

6) Cincinnati Bengals - 29 (.56 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

7) Kansas City Chiefs - 33 (.63 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

8) Miami Dolphins - 34 (.65 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

8) New Orleans Saints - 34 (.65 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

8) Philadelphia Eagles - 34 (.65 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

11) Buffalo Bills - 35 (.67 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

11) Houston Oilers/Tennesse Oilers/Tennessee Titans (17) - 35 (.67 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

11) Atlanta Falcons - 35 (.67 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

14) Detroit Lions - 36 (.69 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

14) Minnesota Vikings - 36 (.69 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

14) Baltimore Colts/Indianapolis Colts - 36 (.69 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

17) Oakland Raiders/Los Angeles Raiders/Las Vegas Raiders - 37 (.71 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

17) San Francisco 49ers - 37 (.73 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

19) San Diego Chargers/Los Angeles Chargers - 39 (.75 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

20) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 38 (.83 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1976)

21) New York Jets - 41 (.79 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

21) Dallas Cowboys - 41 (.79 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

23) Denver Broncos 42 (.81 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

23) Jacksonville Jaguars 22 (.81 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1995)

23) Carolina Panthers 22 (.81 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1995)

26) Washington Redskins/Washington Football Team/Washington Commanders - 44 (.85 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1995)

27) Los Angeles Rams/St. Louis Rams 45 (.87 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

27) St. Louis Cardinals/Phoenix Cardinals/Arizona Cardinals - 45 (.87 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

29) Baltimore Ravens - 23 (.88 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1996)

30) Houston Texans - 18 (.90 Starting quarterbacks/year since 2002)

31) Chicago Bears - 51 (.98 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970)

32) Cleveland Browns - 51 (1.04 Starting quarterbacks/year since 1970, excluding non-operational years from 1996-1998)

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

4/11 - Chris Brown - 60

4/12 - Devlin Hodges - 26

4/13 - Christian Kuntz - 28, Ed McNamara - 102, Keydrick Vincent - 44

4/14 - Joe Haden - 33

4/15 - Scott Campbell - 60, Mike Jones - 53, Mike Quinn -48

4/16 - Dick Compton - 82

Disturbing Sights

Not every NFL legend retires with their original team, having played with no other franchise. We may try to forget the image of our Steel Heroes wearing another uniform, but it’s a part of fandom and legends sometimes change team colors. After a stellar 15-year career from 1974-1988 in Pittsburgh, Iron Mike Webster spent his final two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The four-time Super Bowl champion was nine-times a Pro Bowl selection, five-times All-Pro, a member of the All-Time 70s and 80s Team and a 1997 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mike Webster, who died in 2000, is a Steeler legend... but the sight of the center as a Chief is disconcerting.

Middle Name Madness

We love citing the second name of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain. We always cite Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger, Christopher Lynn Boswell and Trent Jordan Watt, but who else? Hence, the "More You Know Middle Name of the Week".

Men of Steel Gone Madison Avenue

Back in the 80s, humorous ads for Lite Beer from Miller featured famous former athletes in a bar setting talking about how they needed a beer that had great taste but was less-filling. The man known as “Hollywood Bags”, who always had aspirations of an acting gig after his playing career, was featured reading a deprecating letter to quarterbacks.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain. By the way, “Who is Delton Hall?” is the correct clue in BTSC Steelers Jeopardy.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.