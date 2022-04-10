Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour: Should the Steelers pay Dionte Johnson?

Chris, Paul and Joe walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week the future of DJ18 is discussed.

Breaking News: Dwayne Haskins tragically killed after being struck by vehicle in Florida

The Pittsburgh Steelers now mourn the loss of one of their own when Dwayne Haskins was struck by a vehicle and killed in Florida Saturday morning. Join BTSC Editors Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield for a report on all we know right now on another Breaking News Podcast.

BAD Language: Sadness in Steeler Nation

The tragedy of the death has hit the family of Dwayne Haskins and his football family as well. In a departure from the usual format of BTSC’s Sunday offering, Bryan Anthony Davis and Owen David share their grief of the untimely passing of a Steelers’ player.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE