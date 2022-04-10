A look back at the Steelers week that was: April 3-10

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 4/4

TRADE: Eagles sending picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 in the sixth round to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 18, No. 101 in the third round, No. 237 in the 7th round AND a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, per sources.



Saints now at 16, 19; Eagles at 15, 18. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022

Wow. the Saints gave up a lot, but it’s obvious that New Orleans really wants a quarterback and they don’t mind giving up a ton to get one. This greatly hinders the Steelers if they are hell bent on taking a first-round QB.

More Saints news. I really was hoping that Taco would remain in Steeltown. The Genard Avery signing may have changed all of that. Best wishes to Taco in NOLA.

Tuesday 4/5

The incentives, by the way, aren't crazy ...



• $4 million each year in play-time incentives (these will be pretty achievable if he starts and stays healthy all the way through).



• $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive each year.



Pretty fair all the way around. https://t.co/b979oLQCTG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 5, 2022

The official numbers have been disclosed for the Mitch Trubisky deal. What a bargain? This is a situation when one hopes that the Steelers pay the maximum to their new quarterback. It’s still very team-friendly if No. 10 maxes out his incentives.

Wednesday 4/6

That's $22M/year projected for Diontae Johnson. Are you okay with that? https://t.co/U4vZQTSLGG — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) April 6, 2022

The price tag for wide receivers is skyrocketing. However, DJ18 is being accused already of threatening to hold the Steelers hostage. Let’s not jump to conclusions. He didn’t release the numbers, Spotrac did.

Thursday 4/7

Mark Kaboly says on @937theFan that the #Steelers will probably wait on a Tyrann Mathieu decision before circling back on Edmunds. — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) April 8, 2022

With the Broncos resigning 33-year-old Kareem Jackson, who the Steelers were reported to be courting, waiting on Mathieu seems logical.

Friday 4/8

LB Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 8, 2022

This is really good news. Spillane is more than depth. I envision Brian Flores inserting No. 41 in different schemes quite a bit.

Former Steelers’ QB Josh Dobbs agreed to a 1-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2022

This makes sense for the well-respected Dobbs. The hope is that Josh sticks and stays in Cleveland.

#Steelers players spotted in Boca Raton at Trubisky practice:



Mitch Trubisky

Pat Freiermuth

Najee Harris

Chase Claypool

Kendrick Green

Anthony Miller

Steven Sims

Dwayne Haskins

Gunner Olszewski

Cody White

Benny Snell Jr.

Zach Gentry — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) April 9, 2022

Saturday 4/9

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PsDEx9RI5J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Absolutely a devastating loss. RIP Dwayne Haskins

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.