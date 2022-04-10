 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: April 3-10

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Denver Broncos v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 4/4

  • Wow. the Saints gave up a lot, but it’s obvious that New Orleans really wants a quarterback and they don’t mind giving up a ton to get one. This greatly hinders the Steelers if they are hell bent on taking a first-round QB.
  • More Saints news. I really was hoping that Taco would remain in Steeltown. The Genard Avery signing may have changed all of that. Best wishes to Taco in NOLA.

Tuesday 4/5

  • The official numbers have been disclosed for the Mitch Trubisky deal. What a bargain? This is a situation when one hopes that the Steelers pay the maximum to their new quarterback. It’s still very team-friendly if No. 10 maxes out his incentives.

Wednesday 4/6

  • The price tag for wide receivers is skyrocketing. However, DJ18 is being accused already of threatening to hold the Steelers hostage. Let’s not jump to conclusions. He didn’t release the numbers, Spotrac did.

Thursday 4/7

  • With the Broncos resigning 33-year-old Kareem Jackson, who the Steelers were reported to be courting, waiting on Mathieu seems logical.

Friday 4/8

  • This is really good news. Spillane is more than depth. I envision Brian Flores inserting No. 41 in different schemes quite a bit.
  • This makes sense for the well-respected Dobbs. The hope is that Josh sticks and stays in Cleveland.

Saturday 4/9

  • Absolutely a devastating loss. RIP Dwayne Haskins

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

