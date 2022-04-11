NFL fans give their thoughts on the deepest position, and best QB in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and NFL teams are hosting prospects on pre-draft visits. Throughout the process, fans are getting to know these players and trying to attach those prospective players with needs for their favorite team.

For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, their desire, and need, for a quarterback is well-known. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have personally attended all of the quarterback prospect pro days, and interviewed them at both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. The only exception to this was Sam Howell’s pro day, which Tomlin couldn’t attend due to the league’s meetings in Florida during the workout.

With all that said, when looking at the big name quarterbacks entering this year’s draft, everyone is debating which quarterback is the best? Some will say Malik Willis, others are on the Kenny Pickett bandwagon.

Here at SB Nation, the DraftKings Reacts polled NFL fans, not just Steelers fans, which quarterback they thought was the best of the 2022 crop. Shockingly, the majority of fans didn’t say Pickett, but Willis.

Check out the results:

The next question which was asked to the NFL audience was which position group was considered the deepest in this year’s draft. There were a lot of options in this upcoming draft, but the NFL fans believed, by a wide margin, the answer to the question was the wide receiver group.

Check out the results:

When you look at the positions listed, the Steelers could use several of these positions on their 2022 roster. They could use a shot of youth along the defensive line, but also need to bolster their wide receiver room after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud via free agency.

The options are many, and it will be worth watching as the three day selection process draws near at the end of April. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

