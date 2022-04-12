2022 NFL Mock Draft: The Legacy Live Mock Draft sees the Steelers adding to the trenches

As always, I like to share the results of our three day mock of all mocks, known as The Legacy. For those of you that may not know, the live draft is comprised of fans from the other 31 fan bases, each acting as General Manager of their respective teams.

These drafts were once part of the SB Nation NFL sites dating back as far as I can remember to around 2008 when I joined. We have about 17-20 guys who have been mainstays in our group and we try to do our best with keeping with the NFL model. Remember, we are not experts and things do become a tad unrealistic...just a tad. It is all for fun and a way of connecting with the other fan bases, as well as killing some time before the real draft at the end of April.

In our draft room we have a Free Agency period and that is the “tad unrealistic” aspect of this exercise, as mentioned above. Like I said, we aren’t experts and we are trying to improve upon that. We also allow trades, player for player, and player for picks. We use a time clock and the time varies for each day.

Round 1 was Friday Night

Round 2 and 3 Saturday

Rounds 4 -7 Sunday

As you can see, it is a very long weekend. I’ll go ahead and spill the beans and let you know I traded both Devin Bush (DET) and Chase Claypool (LVR). I received Pick 66 for Bush and Pick 86 for Claypool. I know there will be mixed feelings for the trades and compensation, but I can handle the feedback.

In the trade for Bush their were a couple of players swapped. Pittsburgh received Jemar Jefferson RB and the Raiders received Anthony Miller WR. Yeah I know I depleted the wide receiver room, not to mention the losses of JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington.

So with that said the following took place on Friday night.

Round 1

1. New York Jets — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

2. Detroit Lions — Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

3. Houston Texans — Aiden Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

4. New York Jets — Ahmad “Sauce” Garder, CB, Cincinnati

5. Carolina Panthers — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

6. New York Giants — Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

7. New York Giants — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

8. Detroit Lions — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

9. Seattle Seahawks — Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

10. Jacksonville Jaguars — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

11. Washington Commanders — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

12. Philadelphia Eagles — Drake London, WR, U$C

13. Green Bay Packers — Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

14. Baltimore Ravens — Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

15. Philadelphia Eagles — Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

16. Philadelphia Eagles — Tyler Lindenbaum, C, Iowa

17. LA Chargers — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings — Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

19. Philadelphia Eagles — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

So that brings us to Pick 20, and who I selected for the Steelers. I have mentioned in the past that outside of a franchise quarterback the game is won or lost in the trenches.

With the 20th Pick in the 2022 Legacy Mock Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select:

Trevor Penning — Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa

Yeah I know, the Steelers never draft outside the Power 5 in the first round. This guy graded out as one of, if not the best, run blocking tackles in this class, Sure there is the small school competition argument, but we seen how he handled upper level competition at the Senior Bowl. He will need to tone down the extra curricular post-whistle stuff but you have to love the way he finishes off blocks. I do not think he is ready for left side duties, because I think he will struggle with speed and the Steelers have Dan Moore Jr. on the left side anyway. Put his run blocking acumen on the right side and pair him with James Daniels, who I signed in Free Agency also, and you have the future of the right side in place.

The remainder of the first round...

21. New England Patriots — Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

22. Houston Texans — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

23. Detroit Lions — Tyler Smith, G, Tulsa

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

25. Washington Commanders — Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

26. New York Jets — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

28. Green Bay Packers — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Watson, WR, NDSU

30. Kansas City Chiefs — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

31. Cincinnati Bengals — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

32. Atlanta Falcons — George Pickens, WR, Georgia

As you can see, there was a run on Wide Receivers, once again another oof! I did have a trade in place to slide back into the first at Pick 27 with Tampa Bay. I chose not to do so but the targets were Trent McDuffie and Christian Watson.

As always interested in your feed back and Go Steelers!