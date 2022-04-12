Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Draft Fix: Finding the NFL Draft “Steels” of 2022

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, who fits the mold of a Steelers-type prospect in each round. Also, listen in for a deep dive into the WR group in this year’s draft. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar for this and how they familiarize Steeler Nation with who to know when it comes to the future rookie class of the Men of Steel and the rest of the National Football League.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Potential steals for the Steelers in the NFL Draft

Steelers Hangover: The state of the Steelers in unchartered waters

After unsettling news surfaced on Saturday regarding the passing of Dwayne Haskins, the Steelers are entering unchartered waters. It’s not because of football, records or anything else. It’s about the devastation of losing a teammate, brother and a friend. BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Tony Defeo stay the course and talk black and gold in the face of tragedy on the latest edition of the Monday show from the Behind the Steel Curtain Family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The unknown healing for the 2022 Steelers in the face of tragedy

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: How do the Steelers move on from here?

Geoffery Benedict examines how the Steelers move on after the deep impact of Dwayne Haskins’ untimely passing on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Dwayne Haskins

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

