J.C Hassenauer signs his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that center/guard J.C. Hassenauer has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender for the 2022 NFL season.

An undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018, Hassenauer was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons. Failing to make the 53-man roster, Hassenauer landed on the Falcon’s practice squad for most of the season in Atlanta. Playing with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF in 2019, Hassenauer was signed by the Steelers as one of several AAF players to come to training camp.

Hassenauer spent 2019 on the Steelers practice squad. Making the roster and used sparingly in 2020 for most of the season, Hassenauer stepped in to start on the multiply rescheduled game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. Starting at both center and guard depending on where he was needed, Hassenauer ended up with four starts in 2020.

In 2021, after starting Week 11 at guard against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hassenauer landed on the Reserve/Injured List with a pectoral injury and did not return to action until Week 16. Hassenauer stepped in to start at center in Week 17 and played every snap over the Steelers last three contests in 2021 including the postseason.

An exclusive rights free agent for the second straight year, Hassenauer‘s contract comes in at $895,000 for 2022. As for 2023, Hassenauer would be a restricted free agent.

With the Steelers adding other pieces at the interior offensive line, a spot on the 53-man roster is not a guarantee for Hassenauer in 2022. But with a little downside for having him in training camp, Hassenauer will be given every opportunity to earn a spot on the Steelers depth chart for this season.

