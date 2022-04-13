All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Live Mike: One pick can change the entire direction for the Steelers

What happens to an NFL team with a great draft class and what kind of setback occurs with a slate of picks that miss? One pick can change everything. Join Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2022 offseason and beyond.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The effects of a potent and an unsuccessful draft class

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: When will an offensive leader emerge for the Steelers?

Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster were leaders of the offense last year. The season before, Maurkice Pouncey, Al Villanueva and David Decastro were on that list as well. Now four are retired (or not on a team) and only Kansas City’s Smith-Schuster remains in the league. When will a new leader emerge for the offense? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show with BTSC Editor Dave Schofield and his older brother Rich.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

When will an offensive leader emerge for the Steelers?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: The Steelers offseason work must continue, somehow

In the wake of intense tribulation, there comes a point when anybody suffering through sadness will try to take care of the other tasks assigned to them in life. The Steelers are going to attempt to do that soon, but it’s going to be difficult. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers’ tough task ahead

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE