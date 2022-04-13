Steelers host Carson Strong on official pre-draft visit, more on the upcoming schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their homework on potential quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. After hosting both Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell last week, they now turn their attention to the next crop of signal callers.

First up is Carson Strong out of Nevada.

This per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

More visits: The #Steelers host #Nevada QB Carson Strong today and #OleMiss QB Matt Corral tomorrow as they continue to take a closer look at the top QBs. https://t.co/dnL50sPPux — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

Strong is a quarterback with a big arm, but limited mobility. If you don’t know much about Strong, here is a quick breakdown of what he brings as a prospect, per The Draft Network:

Carson Strong is 4th year junior who aligns at QB mostly from the gun. He is an average athlete with regard to mobility outside of the pocket. In the run game, he isn’t much of a threat to the defense as a runner and clearly would rather to deliver the ball from the pocket. As a result, running many of the zone-read concepts or QB designed runs would be problematic with him. The passing game is where he thrives. He’s more of a traditional pocket passer with very good arm strength and generally throws with a good base. Has a lot of pre-snap responsibilities in terms of protection and appears to handle it well. When throwing from a clean pocket his accuracy is good, but he definitely has some throws where he could have better ball placement. He has the mental processing to make quick decisions. Because he lacks good escapability, if his primary is covered, he will force the ball in—often for an ill-advised throw. As a result, he doesn’t always go through a full progression to hit his check down. Nevada’s Air Raid-based offense provides many opportunities for him to display his downfield accuracy. However, the offense also can be attributed to his moments of lazy footwork and throwing with an inconsistent base. He has a good internal timer and he innately feels pressure on the backside. He keeps his eyes downfield and can throw receivers open on deep balls. He can look the safety off, throw the seams to the TE, and easily gets the ball out of his hands from the gun. One of his best assets is his ability to take care of the football. Nevada’s offense calls for big shots down the field, and he has been judicious in this regard. Some of his turnovers in the exposures I’ve graded were situations where his receivers let him down. Although the league seems to be trending away from this type of QB, this is someone who would thrive with an effective running game, good protection, and a sure-handed tight end. Ideal Role: Starting QB Scheme Fit: Traditional drop-back, vertical passing offense

The Steelers aren’t done hosting quarterbacks for pre-draft visits. They are expected to host Matt Corral of Ole Miss Thursday, and Malik Willis of Liberty next week.

