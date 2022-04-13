 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A celebration of life for Dwayne Haskins scheduled for April 22nd in Pittsburgh

The family of Dwayne Haskins has scheduled a celebration of life service in Pittsburgh to honor the late quarterback.

By Jeff.Hartman
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of the tragedy which resulted in the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins this past Saturday, plans are being made for a celebration of life service in Pittsburgh, PA on April 22nd.

In a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, Dwayne’s wife, through Burt Lauten, director of Pittsburgh Steelers public relations, Haskins thanked “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.”

You can read the full statement below:

At the end of Haskins’ statement, it was announced there will be a celebration of Dwayne’s life on Friday, April 22nd at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, PA. Family, friends, teammates and coaches were all invited to pay their respects at that time.

The Steelers organization continues to mourn the loss of Haskins, who was in Florida working out with teammates prior to voluntary offseason workouts coming up in the next few weeks. Many fans and friends want answers as to what actually happened which resulted in Haskins’ death. As reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Tuesday, any investigation could take upwards of 90 days to complete.

We continue to extend our condolences to the Haskins family, friends and his teammates at Ohio State, Washington and within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

