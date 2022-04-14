2022 NFL Mock Draft: 7-Round prediction has Steelers addressing needs, but not a QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers approach the 2022 NFL Draft with many needs on their roster. Whether it is addressing the quarterback position with a high draft pick, fortifying the offensive line, injecting youth into the defensive line or adding a safety. The needs are many for the Steelers.

While every NFL team has needs, not every team has the draft capital to address them. The Steelers have seven total picks in the upcoming draft, and it begs the question which players will be selected when the three day process begins.

At ESPN, NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid put together a full 7-Round mock draft which gave a brief analysis of Rounds 1-3, but only the selections in Rounds 4-7. Below are who Reid believes will be the Steelers’ picks throughout the draft.

Take a look...

Round 1

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

Even after adding James Daniels in free agency, the Steelers could continue to add along the offensive line. There hasn’t been a player who I’ve been more impressed with throughout the pre-draft process than Johnson. With versatility at guard and tackle throughout his career, he gained experience at center during the all-star game circuit and didn’t suffer any type of drop-off. He could compete with free-agent signing Mason Cole for the top center spot.

Round 2

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama

With his body type (6-foot-4, 310 pounds), strength at the point of attack and pass-rush improvement during his senior season, Mathis checks the boxes of the qualities the Steelers search for in defensive linemen.

Round 3

84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

The Steelers should continue their offensive line overhaul, and the 6-foot-8, 384-pound Faalele could compete at right tackle after some time adjusting to the NFL. With Dan Moore Jr. and newly re-signed Chukwuma Okorafor manning the starting tackle spots, he could be brought along slowly as a development option.

Round 4

138. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Round 5

No Pick

Round 6

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (via KC): Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State

Round 7

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (via NYJ): Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, EDGE, Notre Dame

241. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina

What do you think of this draft haul? Would you be okay if the Steelers were to bring in the aforementioned players? Let us know your thoughts on the mock draft in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the draft.