Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: 3 Draft Prospects to Help Reinvigorate the Defense

It’s no secret that the Steelers need help on offense, but as we get closer and closer to the NFL Draft, there are positions on defense that could use an infusion of youth for future days. Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel. This week Matty examines three Draft Prospects to Help Reinvigorate the Defense.

Rundown of the show:

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Will the Steelers cross more than “the Pitt Pickett line” for other Panthers other than Kenny?

It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Mike and Geoff welcome Chris Carter from DK Pittsburgh Sports to talk Pitt Panthers prospects as we all are preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

News and Notes

Pitt players that could advance to the pros as a Steeler

Special Guest: Chris Carter from the DKPS

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Is year four the magic season for Steelers receivers?

The Steelers have had rookie receivers that have made major contributions right out of the gate over the years, but there are those that take longer to develop, like in Year 4. Is that the magic season for Steelers receivers? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers receivers and the magic that occurs in Year 4

