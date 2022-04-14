Steelers continue their pre-draft QB visits, host Matt Corral

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to host prospective draft picks with their 30 pre-draft visits, and the players who have garnered the most attention has been the quarterbacks. Last week the team hosted Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. This week they already hosted Nevada’s Carson Strong and Thursday they hosted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Mississippi QB Matt Corral is in Pittsburgh. Meets with the Steelers tomorrow as one of their 30 pre-draft visits. pic.twitter.com/1LUmfB59UA — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) April 14, 2022

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral visiting Steelers https://t.co/X7SjxyZ7Aq via @PittsburghPG — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 14, 2022

Corral has made a lot of news since the college football season ended. He was criticized for playing in his bowl game where he suffered an ankle injury. The injury kept him out of the Senior Bow, and even throwing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Many believe Corral is a very scheme specific quarterback, but there are those who believe he can fit into any NFL scheme. In case you don’t know much about Corral, here is a scouting report, via The Draft Network:

Corral is a 4th year Junior who pulls the trigger for the Rebel offense. He shows good athleticism when maneuvering outside of the pocket. In the run game, he can convert critical third downs with his legs but clearly wants to deliver it from the pocket if he can. He did a much better job in 2021 of discerning when to use his legs. Defenses must account for him in the zone-read aspect of the game, as he demonstrates the ability to “pull it” from the mesh and threaten the defense. In the passing game, he is highly effective and productive in Ole Miss’ offense. He’s led a high-powered Rebel offense in 2021 while completing 68% of his passes en route to throwing for 3,333 yards and 20 TDs. However, the area he has shown the most growth in is his ability to take care of the football. He eliminated the multi-turnover games that plagued him in 2020, only accounting for four interceptions to date. He’s demonstrated situational awareness over the course of the game with regard to time and score. He throws with pinpoint accuracy between the numbers and in short-to-intermediate situations. While some cold-weather teams may have reservations about his ability to drive it down the field with his sufficient-level arm strength, overall, he has proven this year that he could have success in an offense with NFL concepts Ideal Role: Eventual starting QB Scheme Fit: Heavy volume of RPO concepts

The Steelers aren’t done hosting quarterbacks for pre-draft visits. They are expected to host Malik Willis of Liberty next week, this after hosting Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and Carson Strong.

A busy couple of weeks for the Steelers as they prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. With that being said, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the upcoming selection process.