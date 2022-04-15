Should the Steelers select an EDGE rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With each Big Board article this spring, the BTSC Big Board crew will be publishing a second article complementary to that respective portion of the big board. This week, we are going over this year’s class of pass-rushers and whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will want to draft that position in April.

Ryland B.: How much faith do the Steelers have in Alex Highsmith as a starter opposite TJ Watt? My best guess is that they have plenty. Highsmith hasn’t put up the flashiest of stats but he’s a reliable defender who is an improving pass-rusher and solid against the run. And on a defensive line with Watt and Cam Heyward, not everyone will find the spotlight.

Still, the depth here is mediocre at best. It remains to be seen how Genard Avery will work out for Pittsburgh (or if they even play him at EDGE) and although Derrek Tuszka seems to have some promise and John Simon appears to be a competent veteran, it’s a far cry from having Melvin Ingram in the rotation.

I’d really like to see the team attempt to sign an affordable third outside linebacker at some point in free agency this year (a la 2021’s Melvin Ingram signing), and there are still some solid vets on the market. A late round pick could be in play here as well, but I don’t see a day 3 pick adding much over what the team already has at the position.

Andrew Wilbar: I was disappointed to see Taco Charlton leave Pittsburgh without much effort to retain him, at least on the Steelers’ part. Nonetheless, Derrek Tuszka played well at the end of last season, and the Steelers brought in John Simon for a reason. Perhaps he sees a larger role in 2022. And while I prefer Genard Avery as a middle linebacker or down lineman as opposed to an outside linebacker, the Steelers may sees things differently.

At the end of the day, I would not be surprised if they added somebody to the mix on day three, but considering their lack of draft capital, I consider it more likely than not that they pass on the position. If they do address it, however, Jesse Luketa from Penn State is my sleeper on day three.

