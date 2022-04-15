Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Long Live D-Hask

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Our hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on Steelers twitter and beyond. This week, we look at who Dwayne Haskins was IRL, from the people who actually called him a friend and brother. Plus, we share the different ways fans reacted to the tragedy. We’ll also mock the latest mock drafts, including the rocker who’s doing everything to mock us a very specific QB. And a new round of Tomlin Testimonials show that Coach’s legend is growing. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Rundown of the show:

Dwayne Haskins IRL

Mocking Mocks

Tomlin Testimonials

Toxic Takes

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Talking 2022 NFL Draft scenarios for the Steelers

The draft is a mere two weeks away and there are so many scenarios possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers and they need to be examined. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: The Steelers draft plans remains a mystery, as they should be

We can speculate all we want and the Steelers can wine and dine every quarterback known to man, but we are never truly going to know exactly what the franchise is planning for the 2022 Draft. That’s pretty much the way that it should be. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with Jeff Hartman. Join BTSC’s Senior Editor for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The hush of the Steelers’ draft strategy for 2022

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE