2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Four rounds, seven trades, and a new Steelers QB

We are less than two weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and the draft rumor mill is beginning to pick up the pace. After a blockbuster trade and several key free agent signings in the past two weeks, it is time for an updated mock draft.

This mock, like every year for mock 4.0, will go four rounds long. As I state before every mock draft, this is not based on what I hope happens; rather, it is a projection based on what I could see happening based on what I am hearing. My final seven-round prediction, mock draft 5.0, will come out the morning of the draft. I will give my best effort to predict every pick in this year’s draft while giving a detailed perspective for the Steelers’ selections.

The biggest change of events since mock 3.0 was the trade between New Orleans and Philadelphia. Because of this trade, both teams now have two picks in round one, and Philadelphia gains extra ammo in 2023, likely in hopes of moving up to grab a top quarterback in the event that Jalen Hurts underperforms in 2022. This also makes the projection for the Saints difficult, as reports have implied that New Orleans has faith in their ability to win now. If this is indeed true, quarterback seems somewhat of an unlikely route for them to take in the first round. With needs at wide receiver, offensive tackle, and defensive line, there are multiple directions they could go with those picks.

For the Steelers, not much has changed. The team is doing their due diligence on the quarterbacks in the draft, but whether they like them enough to take one of them at 20 or even move up for one of them remains to be seen. There are a plethora of areas the Steelers could look to address early on, and, being Kevin Colbert’s last draft, it would not shock me if Colbert decides to get outside his comfort zone and make a draft-night trade, whether it be up or down.

Round 1

1. Jaguars- Travon Walker | DE | Georgia

2. Lions- Aidan Hutchinson | EDGE | Michigan

3. Texans- Ikem Eckwonu | OL | North Carolina State

4. Jets- Ahmad Gardner | CB | Cincinnati

5. Giants- Kayvon Thibodeaux | EDGE | Oregon

6. Panthers- Charles Cross | OT | Mississippi State

7. Giants- Evan Neal | OT | Alabama

8. Falcons- Garrett Wilson | WR | Ohio State

9. Seahawks- Trevor Penning | OT | Northern Iowa

10. Jets- Jermaine Johnson | EDGE | Florida State

Takeaways from picks 1-10: Pick three is a shot in the dark at this point, as Houston is in need of almost everything. I still do not anticipate Carolina taking a quarterback at pick 6, especially with a prime opportunity to land a stud left tackle. Jermaine Johnson and Jameson Williams are both skyrocketing on draft boards, and according to recent rumors from Tony Pauline and Chris Mortensen, both are likely to wind up in the top ten. However, I pulled Williams out of the spot at pick 8, as Garrett Wilson seems to be the hot name currently associated with the Falcons.

11. Commanders- Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Vikings receive Saints’ 1st (16), 3rd, and 5th round picks)

12. Saints- Jameson Williams | WR | Alabama

13. Texans- Drake London | WR | USC

14. Ravens- Jordan Davis | DT | Georgia

15. Eagles- Derek Stingley, Jr. | CB | LSU

16. Vikings (projected from Saints)- Trent McDuffie | CB | Washington

17. Chargers- Chris Olave | WR | Ohio State

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Eagles receive Steelers 1st round pick and 2023 4th round pick)

18. Steelers- Malik Willis | QB | Liberty

For months now, the narrative has been that the Steelers would likely be picking too low to land Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. However, it is becoming more and more plausible by the day. The Panthers have expressed interest in trading out of the sixth pick, but it does not seem likely they find a trade partner. If they are stuck at six, I do not see them foregoing one of the top tackles in favor of a quarterback.

The Falcons could be in play for Willis at eight, but they seem to be dedicated to finding offensive help for Marcus Mariota instead. The only other team who is likely to consider quarterback before pick 20 is the Seattle Seahawks, and there is growing buzz about Seattle attempting to land Baker Mayfield. If Malik falls outside the top ten, New Orleans is the only other team in play, and they seem to be in win-now mode.

Could a team try to trade up to pick 19 and get ahead of the Steelers? It is certainly possible. The Titans have shown some subtle interest in Willis, and they definitely have the ability to trade up seven spots. A team like Atlanta could also look to move up from round two. Thus, I have the Steelers moving up two picks to secure their guy.

Willis is a magnetic personality. His teammates love him, and his toughness and work ethic has been on display throughout the pre-draft process. There are obviously concerns about his rawness, but when you combine his talent with the high level of character he possesses, the sky’s the limit. I will take my chance on a guy who, as Todd McShay has stated, will do anything to be great, or die trying. Those are the guys who make it in this league, and I believe Willis is in that same category.

19. Saints- Tyler Smith | OL | Tulsa

20. Eagles (projected from Steelers)- Devonte Wyatt | DL | Georgia

Takeaways from picks 11-20: If Drake London and Jameson Williams both drop outside the top ten, I believe there will be a mad dash amongst NFL teams to move up and secure one of them. The Eagles are the frustrating team, because their need at linebacker is clearly evident, yet Howie Roseman seems to ignore the position year after year. We know how much he likes his defensive lineman, and both Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are free agents in 2023. Do not be surprised if they take a defensive lineman early and forego linebacker once again.

21. Patriots- Andrew Booth, Jr. | CB | Clemson

22. Packers- Christian Watson | WR | North Dakota State

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Cardinals receive Buccaneers’ 1st and 3rd round picks; Buccaneers receive Cardinals’ 2022 1st round pick 2023 5th round pick)

23. Buccaneers- Zion Johnson | G | Boston College

24. Cowboys- Devin Lloyd | ILB | Utah

25. Bills- Kyler Gordon | CB | Washington

26. Titans- Quay Walker | ILB | Georgia

27. Cardinals (projected from Buccaneers)- Jahan Dotson | WR | Penn State

28. Packers- Arnold Ebiketie | EDGE | Penn State

29. Chiefs- George Karlaftis | DE | Purdue

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Chiefs receive Panthers’ 2023 1st round pick)

30. Panthers- Desmond Ridder | QB | Cincinnati

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Bengals receive Jets’ 2nd (35) and 4th (117) round pick)

31. Jets- Treylon Burks | WR | Arkansas

32. Lions- Matt Corral | QB | Ole Miss

Takeaways from picks 21-32: I am a big fan of Christian Watson, and his stock is skyrocketing. He has as much upside as any other receiver in this class. I have a third-round grade on Gordon, but based on teams’ interest in him, the NFL must not feel the same way. Dean is trending downward and could slip out of the first round entirely due to size concerns, but going strictly by tape, he is a top-20 prospect.

Round 2

33. Jaguars- Kenyon Green | OL | Texas A&M

34. Lions- Nakobe Dean | ILB | Georgia

35. Bengals (projected from Jets)- Tyler Linderbaum | C | Iowa

36. Giants- Roger McCreary | CB | Auburn

37. Texans- Boye Mafe | EDGE | Minnesota

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Jets receive Cowboys’ 2022 2nd and 4th (129) round picks and 2023 4th round pick)

38. Cowboys- Daxton Hill | S | Michigan

**PROJECTED TRADE** (Bears receive Ravens’ 2nd and 4th (128) round picks)

39. Ravens- David Ojabo | EDGE | Michigan

40. Seahawks- Kaiir Elam | CB | Florida

41. Seahawks- Sam Howell | QB | North Carolina

42. Colts- Bernard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan

43. Falcons- David Ojabo | EDGE | Michigan

44. Browns- Travis Jones | DT | Connecticut

45. Bears (projected from Ravens)- Alec Pierce | WR | Cincinnati

46. Vikings- Perrion Winfrey | DL | Oklahoma

47. Commanders- George Pickens | WR | Georgia

48. Bears- Dylan Parham | G | Memphis

49. Saints- Lewis Cine | S | Georgia

50. Chiefs- Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan

51. Eagles- Jalen Pitre | S | Baylor

52. Steelers- Logan Hall | DL | Houston

This is a rather unique selection for the Steelers, but we have yet to receive a definitive answer as to whether or not Stephon Tuitt will return in 2022. Corner is a possibility here, but in this mock, all the corners worth taking at this pick were already off the board. The situation is the same when it comes to the receiver position. Thus, I went a different route and gave the Steelers Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall.

Hall has been raved about my many draft pundits during the pre-draft process due to his combination of length and athleticism, but he has rarely been talked about as a potential fit for the Steelers. Ideally, if Hall is going to be a 5-technique, he should add more weight to his 6’6” frame, but regardless, he is incredibly strong for his size. He is also an excellent run defender, Displaying good gap discipline while recording 13 tackles for loss for the Cougars last season. This may not be what I want for the Steelers, but unless more clarity is given on Stephon Tuitt’s status, I would not be surprised to see the Steelers give defensive line strong consideration in the early portions of the draft.

53. Packers- Nicholas Petit-Frere | OT | Ohio State

54. Patriots- Jalen Tolbert | WR | South Alabama

55. Cardinals- John Metchie III | WR | Alabama

56. Jets (projected from Cowboys)- Channing Tindall | ILB | Georgia

57. Bills- Breece Hall | RB | Iowa State

58. Falcons- Kenneth Walker III | RB | Michigan State

59. Packers- Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State

60. Buccaneers- DeMarvin Leal | DL | Texas A&M

61. 49ers- Alontae Taylor | CB | Tennessee

62. Chiefs- Marcus Jones | CB | Houston

63. Bengals- Cameron Taylor-Britt | CB | Nebraska

64. Broncos- Troy Andersen | ILB | Montana State

Round 3

65. Jaguars- Greg Dulcich | TE | UCLA

66. Lions- Wan’Dale Robinson | WR | Kentucky

67. Giants- Cole Strange | C/G | Chattanooga

68. Texans- Martin Emerson | CB | Mississippi State

69. Jets- Abraham Lucas | OT | Washington State

70. Jaguars- Jaquan Brisker | S | Penn State

71. Bears- Drake Jackson | EDGE | USC

72. Seahawks- Troy Andersen | ILB | Montana State

73. Colts- Calvin Austin III | WR | Memphis

74. Falcons- Carson Strong | QB | Nevada

75. Broncos- Zyon McCollum | CB | Sam Houston State

76. Ravens- Chad Muma | ILB | Wyoming

77. Vikings- Jamaree Salyer | G | Georgia

78. Browns- Khalil Shakir | WR | Boise State

79. Chargers- James Cook | RB | Georgia

80. Texans- Leo Chenal | ILB | Wisconsin

81. Giants- Darrian Beavers | ILB | Cincinnati

82. Falcons- Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA

83. Eagles- Brandon Smith | ILB | Penn State

84. Steelers- Tyquan Thornton | WR | Baylor

The Thornton hype train is finally beginning to gain steam, but the train did not leave the station as quickly as anticipated despite his eyepopping 4.28 40 time. Many people were completely unfamiliar with him and assumed that his 40 time was simply a fluke, expecting it not to translate to game speed. However, if you watch his tape, that speed is noticeable.

Deep speed is something the Steelers currently lack in their receiver room, and if they want to keep the safeties high and prevent defenses from stacking the box to stop Najee Harris, they need to find someone who offers that capability. What surprised me the most when watching Thornton on tape is that he is not just a one-trick pony. He displays the ability to high-point the football and bring down contested catches, and his twitchiness in the open field makes him difficult to tackle. At 6’3”, 182, he will definitely need to add weight to that slight frame, but that is not a major concern at this point.

Thornton would be a great complement to what the Steelers already have in their receiver room, and he would keep defenses honest on a weekly basis. Having heard rumors that he is currently one of the hot names rising on boards, it would surprise me if he is still available when we get to day three.

85. Patriots- Jack Sanborn | ILB | Wisconsin

86. Raiders- Phidarian Mathis | DT | Alabama

87. Cardinals- Myjai Sanders | EDGE | Cincinnati

88. Cowboys- Sean Rhyan | OL | UCLA

89. Bills- David Bell | WR | Purdue

90. Titans- Darian Kinnard | OL | Kentucky

91. Cardinals (projected from Buccaneers)- Brian Robinson, Jr. | RB | Alabama

92. Packers- Cameron Thomas | DE | San Diego State

93. 49ers- Sam Williams | EDGE | Ole Miss

94. Chiefs- Matthew Butler | DT | Tennessee

95. Bengals- Charlie Kolar | TE | Iowa State

96. Broncos- Isaiah Spiller | RB | Texas A&M

97. Lions- Jalyn Armour-Davis | CB | Alabama

98. Vikings (projected from Saints)- Christian Harris | ILB | Alabama

99. Browns- Dominique Robinson | EDGE | Miami (OH)

100. Ravens- Damarri Mathis | CB | Pittsburgh

101. Eagles- Justyn Ross | WR | Clemson

102. Dolphins- Alec Lindstrom | C | Boston College

103. Chiefs- Nik Bonitto | EDGE | Oklahoma

104. Rams- Amare Barno | EDGE | Virginia Tech

105. 49ers- Ed Ingram | G | LSU

Round 4

106. Jaguars- Brian Asamoah II | ILB | Oklahoma

107. Texans- Thayer Munford | OL | Ohio State

108. Texans- Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

109. Seahawks- Chris Paul | OL | Tulsa

110. Ravens- Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

111. Jets- Matt Araiza | P/K | San Diego State

112. Giants- Nick Cross | S | Maryland

113. Commanders- Tariq Castro-Fields | CB | Penn State

114. Falcons- D’Marco Jackson | ILB | Appalachian State

115. Broncos- Ty Chandler | RB | North Carolina

116. Broncos- Jeremy Ruckert | TE | Ohio State

117. Jets- Kingsley Enagbare | EDGE | South Carolina

118. Browns- Terrel Bernard | LB | Baylor

119. Ravens- Kerby Joseph | S | Illinois

120. Saints- Verone McKinley | S | Oregon

121. Chiefs- Danny Gray | WR | SMU

122. Colts- Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State

123. Chargers- Zach Tom | OT | Wake Forest

124. Eagles- Tyreke Smith | EDGE | Ohio State

125. Dolphins- DeAngelo Malone | EDGE | Western Kentucky

126. Raiders- Max Mitchell | OT | Louisiana

127. Patriots- Adam Anderson | EDGE | Georgia

128. Bears (projected from Ravens)- Romeo Doubs | WR | Nevada

129. Jets (projected from Cowboys)- Christopher Hinton | DT | Michigan

130. Bills- Dare Rosenthal | OT | Kentucky

131. Titans- Bailey Zappe | QB | Western Kentucky

132. Packers- Luke Fortner | OL | Kentucky

133. Buccaneers- Dameon Pierce | RB | Florida

134. 49ers- JT Woods | S | Baylor

135. Chiefs- Coby Bryant | CB | Cincinnati

136. Bengals- Chasen Hines | G | LSU

137. Panthers- Isaiah Likely | TE | Coastal Carolina

138. Steelers- Isaac Taylor-Stuart | CB | USC

Taylor-Stuart is an impressive athlete who has the size, speed, and aggressiveness to succeed in press man coverage. He does a great job bumping receivers off their route at the line of scrimmage, and he has the necessary awareness to know where the ball is while his back is turned to the ball. There are occasional blown assignments, and the receiver talent in the PAC-12 was nothing to write home about during his career, but there are a lot of tools here that Teryl Austin would have an opportunity to work with. If the Steelers cannot find a corner early, I expect them to address it early on day three. If that is indeed the case, keep an eye out for Taylor-Stuart. A full scouting report on him will be coming soon on the Cornerback portion of the BTSC Big Board.

139. Ravens- Spencer Burford | OL | UTSA

140. Packers- Jack Jones | CB | Arizona State

141. Ravens- Zachary Carter | DL | Florida

142. Rams- Jelani Woods | TE | Virginia

143. Titans- Reggie Roberson, Jr. | WR | SMU

That is the conclusion of mock draft 4.0, which means that we have only one more mock draft before the big event. Which selections were your favorite in this mock? Which picks made the most sense for the Steelers based on how the board fell? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft!